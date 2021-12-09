Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Love lasts long after other gifts

Given that my grandfather went through the fourth grade, my grandmother the eighth grade, and my mama the 10th grade, my graduation from high school and acceptance to college was a big deal. I think they were proud of me, on some level -- and a bit envious, if not resentful, on another.

Mama didn't like being alone, and she called me a few weeks into the first semester crying hysterically, asking when I'd be moving back home or whether she could move in with me. My grandmother seemed not to relate to me as I continued my education, and perhaps I struggled to relate to her as well. When I came home for Christmas, my grandfather pulled me aside and told me there was an opening at the local Wendy's. He said I'd had my college experience, and now I needed to get practical. With my brains and brawn, he surmised, I could be manager in no time.

Imagine the stink I stirred when I applied for law school.

I look back on those times with the benefit of healing hindsight -- a salve from a few wrinkles of my own lends to a better understanding. Opportunities did not come for everyone, especially in deeply poor rural areas. When they did come, some did not take them, be it from fear, ignorance or mulish defiance.

On the whole, though, I believe they were proud and wanted to support my own act of rebellion as best they could. When I left for college, my grandmother gave me four towels -- which I still have and use to this day. (How is it new towels I've bought have not lasted as long?) My mother bought me a load of sweaters she got on clearance for $2 each. (Praise the Lord and pass the biscuits in salute to the clearance aisle!) And a gentleman my mother worked with at the steel factory gave me a gift that warms my heart even 30 years later.

Weaver was a tall, thin, heavily tanned man who was much younger than his well-worn body reflected. When the plant offered free GED and literacy courses for its employees, my mama decided she would take the former, and encouraged Weaver to take the latter. They both completed the courses. I have a photograph on my desk of Mama -- her silver hair properly coiffed -- walking in a cap and gown to prove it.

Weaver and his wife had little money, but he smiled with pride as he presented me with a small box. Nestled inside was rubbing alcohol, Band-Aids, cotton balls, hydrogen peroxide, antibiotic ointment, Mercurochrome antiseptic, and aspirin. They wanted to take care of me -- if I was down, they would lift me up and cure me from afar. I think of them daily as I open my medicine cabinet and wonder if they know how much it meant to me. They had little, but gave much. They gave love.

May we be so thoughtful in our gifts we give and receive this Christmas, putting a premium on the heart behind the price tag.