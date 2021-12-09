LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tasjan, Kinney at Stickyz; Rogers Band at Rev Room

Aaron Lee Tasjan, along with Kevn Kinney (of Drivin N Cryin) performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com. ($20 reserved, $15 standing-room only)

Tasjan, who grew up in Ohio, taught himself to play guitar when he was 11 by learning Oasis songs. He was offered a full scholarship to the Berklee College of Music, but turned it down to move to Brooklyn. He later played guitar and opened for Kevn Kinney, who became a mentor for singer-songwriter-guitarist Tasjan, who has released six albums and four EPs.

Kinney and his band are known for their singalong bar anthem, “I’m Going Straight to Hell.”

Today at Stickyz, Erin Rae performs, along with opening act Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating, $10 for standing room.

◼️ The Randy Rogers Band, along with opening act Garrett Capps, performs at 8:15 p.m. today ($25 standing-room only) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Sumokem, Nightspake, Sling and Bones of the Earth perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($12); Brie Ailene and SeanFresh will lead Bombay Cabaret as Midnight Noir, a cabaret-style variety show with burlesque performers, hosted by Drekkia Writes, featuring Bastet Dafoe, Jolie Noir, Sunny Daze and bleue ($10 advance, $15 day of show) at 9 p.m. Saturday. A blues house party is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, hosted by the White Water Allstars (free), at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Dial Up (a ’90s tribute act) performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Little Rock Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Tickets are $15. (501) 406-1364; ticketweb.com.

◼️ Anna Brazeal performs from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band performs from 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Garry Burnside performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); and Mayday by Midnight performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Angie Clements’ 10th annual Toys for Tots Christmas party at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Goth on the Rocks performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Derek Herndon performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Clayton Nichols performs at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Rodney Block performs at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Jake Peterson Duo performs for brunch Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo’s Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today and The Juice performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Adam Simon performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Dolewite performs at 9 pm. Saturday at JJ’s Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday and from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Jimmy Lewis & The 8 Second Ride performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Kaci Raye performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

CeCe Williams performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. (501) 450-3265; uca.edu/Reynolds.

◼️ Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Markus Pearson performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Cameron Davis performs at 7 p.m. today; JimBob performs at 7 p.m. Friday; and Vikki McGee performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Liquid Kitty performs at 8 p.m. Friday and The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

EL DORADO

Zach Williams, along with opening act Anne Wilson and speaker Blake Neesmith, bring the “I Don’t Want Christmas To End” tour for a performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $17.78 to $199. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

◼️ Kaylee Matthews performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FORT SMITH

Jonathan Karrant performs at 5 p.m. Sunday at the 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. (479) 434-4343; 906lounge.com.

◼️ Muscadine Bloodline, along with opening act Chris Colston, performs at 8 p.m. today at the Majestic Theater, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets range from $18 to $23. A celebration of hip-hop and R&B, “The Indie Artists Concert 2,” will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $13. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

◼️ Tyler Rich performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. (479) 222-6186. Tickets range from $20 to $30. templelive.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Billy Dean and Carla Williams perform “Country Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic at the Malco Theater, 817 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $45; $85 for VIP. (501) 623-6200; maxwellblade.com.

◼️ Ken Goodman, Doug Lackey, Jon Van Houten and It’s Our Time (of the Fun City Chorus) perform a Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ A Christmas showcase variety show with the Lala Rose Revue will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $5 to $250. (501) 859-9148; centraltheatre.org.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ DJ Courier Coleman performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-6686.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and The Wesley Pruitt Band performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk’s Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Martina McBride brings her “The Joy of Christmas 2021 Tour” at 7 p.m. Friday to the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The show is sold out. (501) 625-5296 oaklawn.com.

◼️ Feelin Groovy performs from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, atop the Waters Hotel at 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 321-0001; and 5:45-8:45 p.m. Saturday at The Reserve, 2330 Central Ave. (501) 359-3053 and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Sensory 2 performs from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com; The Stardust Big Band performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington. Admission is $10.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

John Jordan performs at 7 p.m. Friday and The Intruders perform at 7 p.m. Saturday; The Tabitha Graves Collective performs at 3 p.m. Sunday ($10) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

◼️ Feelin Groovy performs from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at The Turn Sports Bar at Balboa, 111 Balboa Way, Hot Springs Village, (501) 226-0340.

◼️ The Crystal Chimes Chorus performs at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Way, Hot Springs Village. (501) 226-5188; hsvticketsales.com.

MAGNOLIA

Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Kaylee Matthews performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 904-2752; mulekickmag.com.

MAUMELLE

Psychedelic Velocity performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 266611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle. (501) 800-1123.

Big Shane Thornton performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill in Morrilton. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

MORRILTON

Big Shane Thornton performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton, (501) 354-937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io. Admission is $5.