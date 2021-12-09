Police brat: Man arrested after disturbance report; LR car crash ends in woman's arrest

Man arrested after

disturbance report

Jacksonville police arrested a man Tuesday after a report of a domestic disturbance in which they say he fled and fought with officers, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a disturbance call in the 100 block of East Main Street encountered a man whose fiancee later said he had hit her several times.

Police believed the man had a warrant and tried to detain him, at which point he started to fight and flee, the report states. The man pushed and tripped two officers, fleeing toward Second Street and shoving a third officer to the ground, police said

Jacksonville officers eventually subdued and arrested him in the 300 block of Division Street. Richard Long, 35, faces three felony battery charges and one felony domestic battery charge.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

LR car crash ends

in woman's arrest

Little Rock Police on Tuesday arrested a woman after a car crash that police say resulted from her trying to escape a car dealer she stole a vehicle from, according to an arrest report.

The woman was involved in a wreck near 3200 Mabelvale Pike around 7 p.m. Police believe she was trying to elude the owner of a car lot who was pursuing her because she had stolen a car from his lot earlier in the day, the report states.

The car lot owner, whose name was redacted, provided camera footage that showed the woman taking the car, and she was found in possession of the car. It was not immediately apparent whether the car involved in the crash was stolen.

Audrey Dailey, 48, is charged with felony theft of property and misdemeanor drug and reckless driving charges.