Mike Poore to retire as Little Rock superintendent at end of school year

The superintendent of the Little Rock School District announced Thursday evening that he will retire at the end of the school year.

Mike Poore announced his retirement plan during a Little Rock School Board meeting Thursday evening.

In his retirement letter to the board, Poore cited family as the reason for leaving the district.

"I am not running from this district," Poore wrote, "but instead running to my family."

Poore, 60, who grew up in Colorado, came to Little Rock in June 2016 after running Northwest Arkansas' Bentonville School District. Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key appointed Poore to lead the Little Rock district. At that time, Key was acting in lieu of an elected school board in what was then the state-controlled Little Rock district.

Key angered some district supporters when he appointed Poore to replace Baker Kurrus, a former longtime School Board member and an attorney, who had been appointed to the job the year before.

But under Poore's leadership, the 21,000-student district was released from state control last year. A nine-member board also was elected in late 2020.

Last month, that board approved a $36,000 pay increase for Poore, making his annual salary $270,000 retroactive to July 1. Board members showered Poore with praise for his efforts, saying the raise was appropriate because of his work with the district, and because he had not received a raise in almost six years.

