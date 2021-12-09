• TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off today from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of high winds. Strahan, 50, is a co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America" and former NFL player. Joining him on the short hop will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. The company hasn't disclosed the price. The six space tourists will launch aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, 60 years after its namesake's pioneering Mercury flight. It will be Blue Origin's third launch with people on board. Bezos himself strapped in for the first passenger flight in July.

• Drake has decided he wants no part in competing for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. They said Drake's request was honored by the academy. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicity on the matter. On Monday, the Grammys had already removed Drake's nominations from the nominee list on its website. Drake was nominated for best rap album "Certified Lover Boy" and "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance. Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The 35-year-old rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after "God's Plan" won best rap song in 2019. "If there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promised you, you already won," said Drake while holding his trophy. Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off. The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.