National Park College OKs curriculum for first bachelor's degree

HOT SPRINGS -- The National Park College board of trustees has approved the curriculum for the college's first bachelor's degree, in which students may now earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Wade Derden, the college's vice president for academic affairs, said the RN-to-BSN pathway will allow those who have received, or currently have, an RN license to come back and receive their bachelor's degree.

Derden said officials intend the program to be web-enhanced, with coursework on campus as well as online to add flexibility.

National Park College President John Hogan, noting the significance of the degree's approval, said it is the "baseline for what is needed in our health care community."

"The bachelor's prepare nurses [in] meeting a standard, because the patient care standards are higher when a bachelor's-prepared nurse delivers that care," he said.

The plan will be submitted to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.