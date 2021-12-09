New, less smelly North Little Rock police HQ to open thanks to 2017 tax increase





Inside North Little Rock's police headquarters, it's not always the scent of freshly brewed coffee that wafts through the hallways; often it's the stench of marijuana.

It's not that officers are partaking, of course, but rather one of the stinky signs the current police headquarters, located at 200 W. Pershing Blvd. and built in the 1960s, is out of date.

The ventilation is poor, it is small, and both the former mayor and current police chief used the word "dilapidated" to describe its condition.

But that will soon change with the city set to open up the North Little Rock Justice Center with a grand-opening ceremony today.

"The issue we have, like in our building now, we bring in a fresh load of marijuana everybody in the buildings smells it," Capt. Jay Kovach said.

A tour group on Wednesday made up almost entirely of city workers laughed when Kovach explained the stench of marijuana slipping out of an evidence room is "not a good thing."

"With this negative pressure system, the marijuana can literally be on the other side of this door and you won't smell it out here in the hallway," Kovach said, explaining one of the new headquarters' features.

The 82,000-square-foot structure cost about $26 million to build, and it was funded by a voter-approved sales tax in 2017.

The Justice Center, located at 2600 Poplar St., will also house municipal court and a 5,000-square-foot community meeting room. It sits at the former site of the Arkansas National Guard Fisher Armory and the North Little Rock School District administration building.

As of Wednesday, workers were still installing flooring and the building remained almost completely empty, with the exception of dozens of unopened cardboard boxes.

Still, the finish line is finally in sight for the glossy new home of the North Little Rock Police Department.

Due to construction delays, officers won't move into the Justice Center until the first quarter of 2022, Kovach said. He added that supply chain issues delayed the delivery of materials, namely flooring. Substandard soil also pushed back construction by two and a half months.

Currently, North Little Rock police are spread across nine buildings throughout the city, meaning some divisions, staff and training facilities are at several different locations.

"The biggest benefit for us being able to operate a whole lot more efficiently because we're not all spread out," said North Little Rock Police Chief Patrick Thessing.

The city will keep four substations open.

The city's main police station, at 200 W. Pershing Blvd., and the police administration building, at 2525 Main St., will be turned over to the North Little Rock School District, Kovach said.

The police building at 800 Main St. and the detective division on West 29th Street will close.

Former North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith said building for the Justice Center was his primary achievement, having held dozens of public meetings lobbying voters to raise taxes on themselves to pay for the new facility.

"We put together a program, slides and pictures, to show just how dilapidated our facilities were," Smith said. "And I spent 44 -- staff counted -- I did 44 speeches and made that presentation 44 times -- everything from churches to neighborhood groups -- to show them how their police officers were having to work."

In 2017, voters approved a 1% sales tax. Half of the sales tax increase is earmarked for building new facilities for police, fire, courts and fixing city streets.

The Justice Center will offer the city's police officers some new perks, like more space, modern furnishings, a larger dining area and a gym. It will also have updated space for the information technology staff, rooms for officers to repair aerial drones and closed-door cubicles for detectives.

"You go to a place where and you walk in and stuff is duct-tapped, you know, wires hanging everywhere; it doesn't look professional," Thessing said of the old headquarters. "This is a representation of the professionalism we have at the [police department], and we want to show that to people who want to come work here."

The Justice Center has long glass windows providing ample natural light, separate entrances for the public to boost security and large rectangular pillars.

Situated just south of Interstate 40, many rooms provide a view of the city and of the highway. Smith said he wanted the police headquarters to be highly visible to visitors, who often stay at the nearby hotels.

"This is pretty much in the center of the city -- it is very visible -- and that was the most important thing," Smith said. "I wanted the citizens of our city to see it daily...so they can see where their money went."

And then there's the smell of marijuana confiscated during arrests. The drug, known for its potent smell, can cause a stink when brought in large quantities, Kovach said.

Kovach said the Justice Center's property room was designed to have "negative pressure," meaning smells can't escape. It's something that can make a difference, as inhaling some substances recovered during arrests can be harmful.

"It's not just the odor of the marijuana, it's fentanyl -- things of that nature -- there are so many unknowns we don't know what's harming us," the captain said.

Another problem the Justice Center could help solve is the department's long struggle with recruiting new officers who often opt for jobs at larger departments. Smith and Thessing said the sub-standard facilities were off-putting to potential recruits.

"Our police department [was] in awful shape, we were having trouble recruiting, so I felt we needed to do something," Smith said.





Mike Davis, North Little Rock deputy chief of staff and former police chief, talks about the detective’s evidence processing room during a tour Wednesday of the city’s new Justice Center. More photos at arkansasonline.com/129justice.

Staci R Vandagriff









Gallery: NLR Justice Center







