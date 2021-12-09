Southwest expecting

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it expects to turn a profit in the fourth quarter and throughout 2022 as air travel recovers from the pandemic, and that the new covid-19 variant is not hurting bookings.

Company executives said travel demand was strong over Thanksgiving and leisure bookings have continued to be better than expected into December.

Dallas-based Southwest said fourth-quarter revenue will still be 10% to 15% below the same period in 2019. However, that is an improvement over Southwest's earlier forecast that revenue would fall short of 2019 levels by 15% to 25%.

Southwest, the nation's fourth-largest airline by revenue, reported a profit in the third quarter, but only because of federal pandemic relief. Excluding the taxpayer help, the airline posted an adjusted loss of $135 million.

"With any luck, last quarter was our last losing quarter," Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly told analysts at an investor event in New York.

Southwest said it hopes to restore dividends and perhaps resume buying back its own shares in 2023.

-- The Associated Press

After a decades-long run as one of the world's best-performing stocks, Apple is on the verge of reaching $3 trillion in market value. That's bigger than the entire German equity market. Or the U.K. economy.

Apple needs to rise just another 6% to become the first company to achieve the milestone, less than four years after it first surpassed $1 trillion.

"It's a phenomenal achievement and highlights the incredible dominance of U.S. tech firms," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "And there's so much still to come from Apple, which makes you wonder what milestone they'll pass next and how big they can become."

With markets wobbling because of concern that higher interest rates and the coronavirus will slow economic growth, traders view Apple as a relatively safe investment because of its consistent sales growth and hefty cash balance.

Since the end of the 1990s, Apple shares have returned 22,000%, equal to about 28% a year. The S&P 500 has returned 7.5% annually in the same period.

-- Bloomberg News

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 780.77, up 5.57.

"Stocks closed modestly higher but were unable to sustain the torrid pace of the previous 2 sessions as the health care and communication sectors led with the S&P 500 Index closing near a record high," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.