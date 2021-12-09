Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Charles Robinson, 45, of 1207 Birch Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Robinson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Joe Thigten, 36, of 40 Applegate Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thigten was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.