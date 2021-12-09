FOOTBALL

Former Bills standout dies

Mark Pike, a Bills special teams standout during Buffalo's AFC championship-winning runs in the 1990s, died Wednesday following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 57. The Buffalo Bills announced Pike died after his condition worsened as a result of covid-19 followed by a bout with pneumonia. Pike was from Elizabethtown, Ky., and had resettled in the area following a 12-year career with the Bills, spanning 1987-98. Listed as both a linebacker and defensive end, Pike was selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 1986 draft out of Georgia Tech. At 6-4 and 272 pounds, Pike carved a niche on Buffalo's special teams units. He still holds the franchise record in being credited with 255 career special teams tackles. The total ranks second in the NFL behind New England's Larry Izzo, who was credited with 298.

Surgery for Seattle's Adams

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. Adams is expected to undergo surgery today for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks' win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle's three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason. Adams is in his second season with Seattle and he signed a $70 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks before the start of the season. Adams will finish this season with 87 total tackles and 2 interceptions, but just 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and zero sacks.

Texans waive linebacker

Outside linebacker Zach Cunningham was waived by the Houston Texans on Wednesday following his second suspension for violating team rules this season. "We have standards and I didn't feel like those standards have been met consistently," Coach David Culley said. "I made a decision that was best for the team. This is about the team. This isn't about any individuals." Cunningham was a second-round pick in 2017 and has been one of the team's most consistent performers. The Texans signed him to a four-year, $58 million contract extension before last season. He went on to have his best season in 2020, setting career highs and leading the NFL in both total tackles (164) and solo tackles (106). Cunningham was suspended for Sunday's game after violating team rules after being suspended for a quarter earlier this season for the same thing. Cunningham started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons and appeared in 10 games with seven starts this year. He had 67 tackles, including four for losses this season.

Fresno State hires Tedford

Fresno State is bringing back Jeff Tedford for a second stint as coach after Kalen DeBoer left to take over at Washington. Athletic Director Terry Tumey announced Wednesday that Tedford returns after coaching the Bulldogs from 2017-19. Tedford had a 26-14 record at his alma mater before stepping down for health reasons. Tedford has a 108-71 career head coaching record, having also spent 11 seasons at California.

BASKETBALL

Reeve named USA coach

USA Basketball didn't have to look far for its next women's coach, turning to Cheryl Reeve. The Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager has been an assistant on the last two Olympic teams. Now she's taking over the U.S. women's national team. Reeve will be the first professional women's basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. UConn's Geno Auriemma was the coach for the 2012 and 2016 Games. South Carolina's Dawn Staley led the Americans to a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer. Reeve has won four WNBA championships with Minnesota.

Hawks lose Hill to injury

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, adding to the team's growing lack of depth on the wing. The Hawks said Wednesday that Hill needs surgery to repair a torn right hamstring tendon. Hill suffered the injury when he slipped and did a split in Sunday's loss to Charlotte. The Hawks already are playing without starting small forward De'Andre Hunter, who is recovering from surgery on his right wrist. Another top small forward, Cam Reddish, is out with a sprained left wrist and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from a sprained right ankle. Hill averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 71 games, including 16 starts, for Atlanta last season.

UConn's injury list grows

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday his team has lost a third guard to injury a day after learning that star Paige Bueckers likely will be out up to two months with a left leg fracture. Nika Muhl is expected to miss about three weeks dealing with pain and a stress problem in her right foot, which has been bothering her since she suffered a sprain against High Point in the NCAA Tournament last season, Auriemma said. The sophomore from Croatia was expected to see extended playing time filling in for Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd, who is dealing with a similar right foot stress injury, and won't be back for at least a couple of weeks. Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint, in the waning moments of the Huskies' win Sunday over Notre Dame. Last season's national player of the year is expected to miss between six and eight weeks.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Miami hires new AD

Miami is hiring Dan Radakovich as its athletic director, luring him away from Clemson after nearly a decade of enormous success there, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still finalizing an agreement with its new AD and an announcement was planned for Thursday. The 63-year-old Radakovich will replace Blake James, who Miami let go last month, two days after the Hurricanes' football team lost to Florida State. That was the precursor to another move, the firing of Manny Diaz as football coach earlier this week and replacing him with Miami alum Mario Cristobal. With Radakovich, the Hurricanes are bringing another alum back to Coral Gables. He got a master's degree in business administration from Miami in 1982. Miami becomes the third ACC school to have Radakovich as athletic director. He was at Georgia Tech from 2006 through 2012 and Clemson for the last nine years. During his stint at Clemson, the Tigers played for the national title in football four times, winning two.