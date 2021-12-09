One brother indicted, another released in shooting in October fatal shooting of Texarkansas, Texas, student

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A Bowie County grand jury last week indicted one brother and declined to charge another in a shooting that claimed the life of a Texas High School student.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 18, was indicted on a murder count in the Oct. 25 death of Ulises Martinez. Meachem's brother, Kieran Meachem, 19, was released from custody Thursday after the grand jury determined that there is insufficient evidence to indict.

Both were arrested after the shooting and were being held with bail set at $1 million apiece. Because the grand jury declined to charge Kieran Meachem, he was freed Thursday, and a note in Bowie County jail records states "charges dropped."

Kamorion Meachem remains in jail.

Kamorion Meachem was sent home from school Oct. 25 after a verbal confrontation between him, Martinez and some friends of Martinez, according to a probable cause affidavit. Kamorion Meachem had a friend text his address to Martinez so the fighting could continue, authorities said.

Martinez and a group of friends arrived at the house in a white GMC Yukon, authorities said. Kamorion Meachem reported to investigators that he saw a passenger in the vehicle holding a firearm, the affidavit states.

That prompted Kieran Meachem to get a firearm from his home and place in the driveway nearby, according to the authorities.

Kamorion Meachem became upset because his sister was struck in the face while trying to break up a fight among the youths in the street, the affidavit states. Kamorion Meachem shot Martinez once in the chest after waving the gun in the air had no effect on those engaged in the brawl, authorities said.

Kamorion Meachem "stated that he did not mean to kill anyone," the affidavit says.