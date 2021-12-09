100 years ago

Dec. 9, 1921

• "Doc" Siratt, former Little Rock patrolman, was found guilty by a jury in First Division Circuit Court yesterday afternoon of robbery in connection with an alleged "high-jacking" on the Nineteenth pike last July...Siratt was charged with arranging to purchase 45 gallons of moonshine liquor from John Kurtley, the deal to be made in a secluded spot on the pike, in order that Siratt's accomplices might rob Kurtley of the liquor. Kurtley was held up by three men and the 45 gallons of liquor and $120 taken from him. According to the testimony at the trial, Siratt was discharged from the Little Rock police force because of charges that he had accepted bribes. He was found guilty in United States District Court several months ago of a charge of possessing 70 gallons of whiskey and fined $300 and costs.

50 years ago

Dec. 9, 1971

• Robert L. Young, 32... received a plaque Wednesday from the Little Rock City Safety Commission for "unselfish regard for his fellow man during the time of great personal danger" last May 26. Young was driving a semi-trailer loaded with 15 tons of reinforcement steel south on University Avenue during the morning rush hour when the brakes failed. There was heavy traffic ahead of him at the intersections of University and Evergreen Street and University and H Street, and to keep from plowing into it, Young tried to turn the truck west onto Evergreen. However, the wheels of the trailer struck a traffic. island and the truck overturned, injuring Young slightly...Melvin White, the director of safety and Civil Defense for the city, said Wednesday that Young, "by his ability as an experienced driver, his quick thinking, and his concern for others, prevented what possibly could have been a much more serious accident."

25 years ago

Dec. 9, 1996

FORT SMITH--An Arkansas electronic catalog has won international acclaim. Baldor Electric Co., the Fort Smith-based maker and marketer of industrial motors and drives, last week announced that its interactive CD-ROM Electronic Catalog had won the 1996 Trailblazer Award from the Power Transmission Distributors Association. The group of 300 distributor firms represents more than 2,500 locations worldwide, a company announcement said. "We're delighted to be recognized," said Allen Graham, national marketing manager, who said more than 40,000 copies of the computerized catalog are now in the hands of customers worldwide.

10 years ago

Dec. 9, 2011

TUCKER -- A hush of anticipation settled over the gym at the Arkansas Department of Correction's Tucker Unit on Thursday as dozens of inmates gathered for a drawing that would pair them with dogs rescued from Arkansas animal shelters. PAWS IN PRISON--Thursday's dog/team pairings were the result of a new program that will allow inmates to care for and train shelter dogs with the hope of making the animals more adoptable.