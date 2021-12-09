OTHERS SAY: Testing our resolve





Vladimir Putin wants the world to forget what happened in 2014. That's the year he amassed troops at the Ukraine border to assist Russian-backed separatists fighting the Kyiv central government. They wound up shooting down a Malaysian jumbo jet, killing all 298 aboard. Also in 2014, Russia staged the conditions for Putin's illegal seizure and annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Putin wants the world to forget 2014 in order to argue that NATO, not Russia, poses the greatest threat to world stability. It's precisely because of Russian expansionism that NATO is weighing Ukraine's entry into the trans-Atlantic mutual-defense pact.

Why should folks here care about stuff happening half a world away? It matters because these are the real ingredients of a major, full-blown superpower military confrontation. At a minimum, a Russian invasion would provoke massive new economic sanctions--even more punishing than the ones still in force against Russia since the 2014 retaliation.

Russian leaders have a history of sizing up their American counterparts and calculating the most opportune moment to go on the offensive. They seem particularly prone to test U.S. resolve during Democratic administrations, such as the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan under President Jimmy Carter. The Crimea seizure and Russian deployment of troops to prop up the dictatorship in Syria made President Barack Obama look weak and ineffectual.

Russia seems unimpressed by more threats of economic sanctions. But it does understand clear U.S. statements of a willingness to use military force, if necessary, to bring Moscow to heel, as occurred during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

It's unquestionable that Putin is testing U.S. and European resolve.