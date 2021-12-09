Outdoors calendar

Calendar

DECEMBER

10 Beebe chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or wolfe.barry@gmail.com

11 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

JANUARY

8 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgewick.com

8 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. Samuel Pettus (870) 317-5426 or spfcfire2@gmail.com