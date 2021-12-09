Police chief in east Arkansas arrested on rape, sexual exploitation charges, authorities say

The police chief for the Turrell Police Department was arrested on charges of rape and sexual extortion Wednesday afternoon and released approximately an hour later, according to authorities.

The Crittenden County jail’s online inmate roster showed Perry Lee Jennings, 57, of Luxora was arrested just before 4:20 p.m. and released at about 5:25 p.m. Authorities said he was released on a $25,000 temporary bond.

Jennings had been the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation, Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said in October. Jennings was suspended from his role as chief by city officials, Allen said.

Calls and emails sent to Turrell City Hall seeking confirmation of Jennings’ status with the department weren't returned.

Jennings also worked part-time as a patrolman for the Luxora Police Department and was relieved of duty in that city on Oct. 6, Luxora Police Chief Albert Wright said.

Wright said of Turrell, “If they release him down there, we do the same thing here.”

He said Jennings had been working with the Luxora Police Department for about two years.

Jennings' first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, authorities said.