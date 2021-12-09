Prep Basketball Roundup

Girls

Mountainburg 44, Cedarville 28

Haley Reed scored 21 points Tuesday to pace Mountainburg to a win over Cedarville in non-conference play.

The Lady Dragons' Jordan Watkins finished with 10 points. Mountainburg (9-1) opens 2A-4-West play Friday against Lavaca.

Ozark 50, eStem 40

Briley Burns poured in 19 points to lead the Ozark Lady Hillbillies.

Autumn Joy finished with 17 points for the Lady Hillbillies (6-2). Ozark travels to Berryville today.

Paris 62, Union Christian 21

Jayden Wells poured in 23 points and Brailey Forst and Karsyn Tencleve combined for 28 more as Paris rolled over Union Christian Academy Tuesday.

Forst added 18 for the winners (4-5). Tencleve chipped in with 10.

The Lady Eagles open conference play Friday against Waldron.

Boys

Cedarville 46, Mountainburg 36

Darryl Kattich and Dylan Cluck combined for 27 points in Cedarville'smwin over rival Mountainburg Tuesday.

Lane Hightower added 12 points for the Pirates (4-2).

Jodin Davidson led the Dragons (3-5) with 10 points.

Dardanelle 52, Waldron 32

Robert Millard scored 12 points and the Dardanelle Sand Lizards rolled past Waldron Tuesday for their second victory in as many games.

Juaquin Torres and Chase Jordan had 10 points apiece for the winners, and Braden Tanner and Titus Spencer finished with seven and six points, respectively.

The Sand Lizards (3-2) open conference play Monday against Morrilton.

Lidge Stinson led Waldron (8-3) with a team-high 15 points. Ethan Mayberry finished with five.

Eureka Springs 54, Cotter 39

Dylan Johnson was 4-of-9 from the three-point line and the Eureka Springs Highlanders pulled away for a conference win over Cotter Tuesday.

Johnson led Eureka (14-2, 4-0) with 18 points. Shane Holloway and Matthew Lester added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Lester also had six rebounds and five assists.

Hudson Adams and Hayden Hutson led Cotter (9-7, 3-1) with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Lavaca 45, Charleston 31

Drake Grantham and Luke Watson combined for 26 points to power Lavaca to a win over Charleston Tuesday.

Grantham led the Golden Arrows (9-1) with 14 points. Lavaca won seven straight by an average margin of victory of 21 points.

Lavaca opens 2A-4-West play Friday at Mountainburg.

Paris 67, Union Christian 35

Sam Muldrow scored 20 points to pace the Paris Eagles to a win over Union Christian.

Jesse Wells and Jude Simmons finished with 11 points apiece. Paris (7-2) has won four in a row.

The Eagles open 3A-4 play Friday against Waldron.

Van Buren 55, Clarksville 17

The Pointers scored more points in the first quarter than Clarksville did in the entire game Tuesday night in nonconference action.

Van Buren led 19-3 after one quarter and 27-6 at halftime.

Conner Myers had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pointers. Jaxon Cazzell added 11 points and 8 rebounds, along with 2 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks. Glavine McDonald and Drew Brasuell each scored 9 points for Van Buren.