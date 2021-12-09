PREP BASKETBALL: Tournament of Champions returns to Fort Smith after one year hiatus because of covid-19

Taco Bell Tournament of Champions

At Southside Arena, Fort Smith

Today

Game 1 Howe, Okla. vs. West Memphis, 4 p.m.

Game 2 El Reno, Okla. vs. FS Northside, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 Tuttle, Okla. vs. FS Southside, 7 p.m.

Game 4 Ada, Okla. vs. Greenwood, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5 Howe-West Memphis loser vs. El Reno-Northside loser, 4 p.m.

Game 6 Tuttle-Southside loser vs. Ada-Greenwood loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 Howe-West Memphis winner vs. El Reno-Northside winner, semifinals, 7 p.m.

Game 8 Tuttle-Southside winner vs. Ada-Greenwood winner, semifinals, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9 Seventh-place game, 1 p.m.

Game 10 Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Game 12 Championship, 7 p.m.

FORT SMITH -- After missing a year because of the covid-19 pandemic, the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions is back and has a new arena where the tournament will be held.

This year's edition will be at Fort Smith Southside High School's new arena, which students have nicknamed "The Barn Down South," and Fort Smith Northside Coach Rickey Smith could not be happier keeping the tournament rotating between the two high schools.

"It is a Fort Smith School District tournament, so hosting it at the home campuses makes sense," Smith said. "We did play at UA-Fort Smith for a while, but we moved it back to the schools and ever since decided to keep it at the schools. Southside has a phenomenal arena, and we are excited to show it off to teams across this region."

The girls tournament will have an Arkansas vs. Oklahoma format in the four first-round games. Action starts at 4 p.m. today with West Memphis facing Howe, Okla., Northside will meet El Reno, Okla., at 5:30 p.m., Southside hosts Tuttle, Okla., at 7 p.m. and Greenwood takes on Ada, Okla., at 8:30 p.m.

"To have the quality of teams in the tournament makes the competition more fun for these kids," Fort Smith Athletic Director Michael Beaumont said. "We have a lot of kids on several of these teams that have [NCAA] Division I offers. We have some locally talented kids as well. If area fans want to see some talented basketball teams, you don't have to go far ... just stay right here in Fort Smith."

The tournament, which started in 1998, was shelved last season because of the pandemic as the Arkansas Activities Association essentially cancelled all in-season tournaments. In 2019, the tournament did not play the final day due to winter weather precautions, so getting to play an entire three-game tournament will be good for a young team like Southside, Mavericks Coach Robert Brunk said.

"This is actually the first tournament we have been in since 2019, so it will be nice to get back into a tournament atmosphere," Brunk said. "The kids will have to adjust to playing three games in three days. That will be a new experience for them."

Smith agreed.

"We are excited for the opportunity to get the tournament cranked back up again," Smith said. "It's been a staple in girls basketball for more than 20 years. All of the colleges and coaches talk about it."

Beaumont said with the tournament at Southside's new arena, it is another chance to show off the new facilities.

"For an athletic director, this week is a bonus. Anytime you get a chance to show off our schools and our community, we are going to do that," Beaumont said. "Fort Smith has a lot of to offer, and it is our job to show off what the community has given us by passing the millage."

Smith said the tournament has plenty of good teams.

"Howe is the defending Oklahoma 2A state champion. El Reno is ranked high in Oklahoma and Tuttle is likely the top team in the tournament," he said. "West Memphis reached the 5A finals last year, while Greenwood has been a state power for years. The tournament is a great opportunity for our local teams to see where our in-state teams stand at this time of year against teams from Oklahoma."

Brunk said the tournament is one of the best girls tournaments in the region.

"This is our marquee event for girls basketball," Brunk said. "Fort Smith does a great job supporting girls' athletics -- more so than a lot of places do. We're thankful for [Dr. Jerry and Sandy] Wagner for starting this and [current co-directors] Brooke Jackson and Kristi Kendrick, who run it now. This is something special for female athletes that do not take place in a lot of communities."