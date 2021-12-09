Redbugs vie for third straight 2A state title

Following two consecutive one-point playoff wins over the Magnet Cove Panthers and Clarendon Lions, the Fordyce Redbugs are headed back to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium to meet the McCrory Jaguars at 7 p.m. Friday for the 2A state championship.

On a blustery Monday afternoon, the Redbugs took to the practice field for their first workout since clinching the opportunity at the championship.

Under direction of Coach Tim Rogers and his staff, the Redbugs began their final week of preparations for the upcoming challenge.

"On Mondays, we focus on putting in things and going over what we want to do," Rogers said.

Regarding their upcoming opponent, the McCrory Jaguars, Rogers said, "They've only lost one game all season. They are big up front and have a real good quarterback."

Asked about his take on the season so far, Rogers said, "With the kids being so young and not having that many players to take the field, I've been surprised and proud of what they've been able to do. I believe we played hard when we needed to. The fans probably like that excitement but, of course, I wish we'd played hard all the time. I'd rather blow the other team out but as long as we win that's OK. They've done good when it counted most."

Concerning the title game schedule, Rogers said, "I'm glad we're playing Friday night instead of Saturday like we did in the final the past two years. It helps keeping up our weekly routine. If the weather is raining like they predict, it'll affect us because we won't be able to throw the ball as well and maybe have more turnovers. We're hoping the rain will hold off."

With a 10-3 season record, the Redbugs are going for their third straight 2A championship title.