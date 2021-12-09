Riceland set to 80 jobs in two cities

Riceland Foods announced Wednesday that it plans to invest $13.2 million and create 80 new jobs in Jonesboro and Stuttgart to support expansion of the cooperative's domestic packaged business.

Most of the expansion will be at the Stuttgart location, including two new packaging lines and renovations to upgrade about 10 existing production lines to meet future growth projections, according to Andrew Dallas, the company's interim president and chief executive officer.

Over the past decade, the company has concentrated on modernizing and expanding the packaged rice business, which primarily is direct sales to consumers.

"Most of this expansion will focus on our consumer-sized packages, 1-pound or 2-pound or 5-pound bags," Dallas said Wednesday. "This project also is a continuation of our vision to expand those product lines over time to increase our shareholder returns."

The company is owned by about 5,500 farmers and growers in Arkansas and Missouri.

Riceland has been upgrading production facilities in both Jonesboro and Stuttgart and also purchased new warehouse space in Jonesboro to support distribution operations. Warehouse operations have been upgraded as well to install robotic palletizing and the company has converted to more advanced-technology production to boost efficiency, Dallas said.

"With this expansion, we'll add several new lines in Stuttgart that will increase our efficiency and our total output," Dallas said.

Riceland estimates the expansion will take up to 18 months to fully complete and should be in full production by summer 2023, according to Dallas.

"We're looking at growing our packaged business out of Stuttgart by more than a third and upwards of 40%, depending on when things come online," he added.

Riceland is celebrating 100 years of operating in eastern Arkansas. The company was founded in Stuttgart in 1921 by farmers seeking to capitalize on their rice crops. "We're proud to be a part of and contribute to growth in the Delta region," Dallas said.

Riceland employs 1,500 workers company-wide and recently announced sales of about $995 million during the 2020-2021 growing season, an increase from $868 million in sales during the 2019-2020 season.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Riceland's addition of 80 new employees is setting the cooperative up for future success.

"It is always great to see our homegrown businesses thrive and expand," the governor said in a statement. "For 100 years, Riceland has fed millions of people around the world and has grown to become a leader in the rice industry. The 80 new jobs being created by the company, along with the $13.2 million expansion, will significantly affect these new employees and their families in Stuttgart and Jonesboro and help Riceland continue on its path of success."

Riceland is working with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to help recruit employees.

"We're going to have a whole range of new positions to hire," Dallas said, noting that openings will include basic line production and skilled technicians with experience in machine maintenance and operation.

Job information is available at riceland.com.

With the expansion, Riceland qualified for the state's Tax Back incentive program, which provides sales and use tax refunds on machinery and building materials purchases, and 10 years of the Create Rebate initiative, which delivers cash rebates based on new jobs created.

Along with consumer products, Riceland operates grain-storage and rice-milling facilities. The company's product lines include rice, rice flours, rice oil, rice feed, bran and hulls, soybean meal and soybean oil.