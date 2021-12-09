Rogers Lions Club to cease operation after 75 years

ROGERS -- The city's chapter of Lions Club International will cease operations Dec. 31 after 75 years of community service, its president announced Wednesday.

Declining membership led to the decision to disband the Rogers Lions Club, according to President Laurie Marshall. As members get older, it has been difficult to attract younger people to get involved, and the club no longer had enough volunteers to accomplish its work, she said.

The club has provided vision and hearing services to Rogers residents since its inception in 1946. It was the second civic club to be chartered by the city, according to a news release.

Services included financial assistance for individuals who could not afford eye exams or glasses, hearing aids, cataract surgeries, and other vision and hearing-related challenges, the release states.

The club worked closely with elementary schools and nonprofit organizations that provided services to the elderly and unhoused, as well as accepting applications for assistance from the broader community. It also supported organizations such as Leader Dogs for the Blind, Legend Treks and World Services for the Blind in Little Rock.

In recent years, the club provided annual scholarships to Rogers Public Schools seniors who had vision-related physical challenges or planned to pursue further education in a medical field, the release states. To continue this legacy, the club has established an endowment at Rogers Public Schools, thanks to a gift from the late Dr. Arlene Mouser, a former member.

As its final act, the club's board and officers voted unanimously to present the Melvin Jones Fellowship award to longtime member Jim Secker, Marshall said. This award is given to a member who exemplifies the spirit of service Jones promoted when he founded Lions Clubs International in 1917.

Secker was one of the club's most instrumental members, Marshall said.

"He is an unflagging supporter of our mission," she said. "He is just a wonderful person and always optimistic and enthusiastic of what we did."

The Rogers Historical Museum has agreed to add the club's seven decades' worth of memorabilia to its collection, according to Marshall. Former members who have items they would like to include in the donation may contact Jennifer Kick at jkick@rogersar.gov.

Lions Club International has nearly 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries, according to the organization's website.