Wednesday's games

Boys

Cossatot River 48, Mineral Springs 42

Crowley's Ridge Academy 81, KIPP Blytheville 26

Marked Tree 72, East Poinsett County 46

Texarkana 84, Pine Bluff 73

Trumann 44, Gosnell 37

Girls

Cossatot River 39, Nevada 32

Greenbrier 47, Hot Springs Lakeside 43

Southside Batesville 55, Searcy 27

Today's games

Subject to change

Boys

Bauxite at Glen Rose*

Benton Harmony Grove at Cutter-Morning Star*

Cabot vs. Mountain Home

Cedar Ridge at Tuckerman*

Crowley's Ridge Academy at Hoxie

Dierks vs. Queen City, Texas

Fort Smith Southside vs. Carthage

Genoa Central vs. Avery, Texas

Hackett at County Line*

Hazen at Stuttgart

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Helena-West Helena*

Jonesboro vs. Link Academy, Mo.

Life Way Christian at Greenland

Maynard at Couch, Mo.*

Nemo Vista at Rural Special

Osceola at Marion

Pocahontas at Walnut Ridge

Shiloh Christian vs. Springfield Glendale, Mo.

Shirley at Norfork*

St. Paul vs. NW Arkansas Classical

Star City at Dermott*

Two Rivers at Lamar*

Western Yell County at Deer*

Tournaments

Arvest Hoopfest

At Rogers Heritage

Russellville vs. Greene County Tech

Conway vs. Blytheville

Springfield (Mo.) Catholic vs. Rogers

Harrison vs. Rogers Heritage

Battle on the Border

At Arkoma, Okla.

Booneville vs. Heavener, Okla.

Battle at the Ridge

At Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge vs. Earle

Clarksville vs. Neosho, Mo.

Arkadelphia vs. Greenwood

McDonald County, Mo. vs. eStem

Benton Classic

At Benton

Little Rock Christian vs. Sheridan

Pulaski Academy vs. Dardanelle

Benton vs. Texarkana, Texas

Lake Hamilton vs. Little Rock Catholic

Blue Springs Classic

At Blue Springs, Mo.

Bentonville vs. Ozark, Mo.

Fort Smith Northside vs. Blue Springs, Mo.

Cardinal Classic

At Farmington

Farmington vs. Huntsville

Bentonville West vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

Gerald Jennings Classic

At Armorel

Buffalo Island Central vs. Riverside

Trumann vs. Marked Tree

Green Forest Holiday Classic

At Green Forest

Bergman vs. Lincoln

Green Forest vs. Lead Hill

Green Forest JV vs. Yellville-Summitt

Charles Ripley Holiday Classic

At Little Rock Southwest

Bryant vs. Pine Bluff

Little Rock Parkview vs. Mills

Little Rock Central vs. Hot Springs

Lyon College Classic

At Batesville

Searcy vs. Southside Batesville

Batesville vs. Wynne

Nashville Bankers Classic

At Nashville

Nevada vs. Ashdown

Nashville vs. Cossatot River

Petit Jean Classic

At Morrilton

Morrilton vs. Vilonia

Maumelle vs. Greenbrier

Girls

Alma vs. Bishop Gorman, Texas

Batesville vs. Greene County Tech

Brookland vs. Paragould

Buffalo Island Central at East Poinsett County

Corning at Hillcrest

Cabot vs. Mountain Home

Cross County at Brinkley

Earle at Marmaduke

Farmington vs. Leavenworth, Kan.

Fordyce at Dumas

Forrest City at Augusta

Hermitage vs. Hampton

Holland Hall, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs

Hoxie at Manila

McDonald County at Bentonville West

Ozark at Berryville

Piggott at Harrisburg

Pocahontas at Valley View

Pulaski Academy vs. Nettleton

Riverside at Rector

Walnut Ridge at Gosnell

Tournaments

Battle on the Border

At Arkoma, Okla.

Booneville vs. Heavener, Okla.

Future School vs. Mulberry

Benton Classic

At Benton

Valley Springs vs. Sheridan

Van Buren vs. Benton

Lyon College Classic

At Batesville

Searcy vs. Wynne

West Side Greers Ferry vs. Southside Batesville

Petit Jean Classic

At Morrilton

Morrilton vs. Russellville

Sylvan Hills vs. Vilonia

Taco Bell Tournament of Champions

At Fort Smith Southside

Howe, Okla. vs. West Memphis

El Reno, Okla. vs. Fort Smith Northside

Ada, Okla. vs. Greenwood

Tuttle, Okla. vs. Fort Smith Southside

*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.