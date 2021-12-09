Wednesday's games
Boys
Cossatot River 48, Mineral Springs 42
Crowley's Ridge Academy 81, KIPP Blytheville 26
Marked Tree 72, East Poinsett County 46
Texarkana 84, Pine Bluff 73
Trumann 44, Gosnell 37
Girls
Cossatot River 39, Nevada 32
Greenbrier 47, Hot Springs Lakeside 43
Southside Batesville 55, Searcy 27
Today's games
Subject to change
Boys
Bauxite at Glen Rose*
Benton Harmony Grove at Cutter-Morning Star*
Cabot vs. Mountain Home
Cedar Ridge at Tuckerman*
Crowley's Ridge Academy at Hoxie
Dierks vs. Queen City, Texas
Fort Smith Southside vs. Carthage
Genoa Central vs. Avery, Texas
Hackett at County Line*
Hazen at Stuttgart
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Helena-West Helena*
Jonesboro vs. Link Academy, Mo.
Life Way Christian at Greenland
Maynard at Couch, Mo.*
Nemo Vista at Rural Special
Osceola at Marion
Pocahontas at Walnut Ridge
Shiloh Christian vs. Springfield Glendale, Mo.
Shirley at Norfork*
St. Paul vs. NW Arkansas Classical
Star City at Dermott*
Two Rivers at Lamar*
Western Yell County at Deer*
Tournaments
Arvest Hoopfest
At Rogers Heritage
Russellville vs. Greene County Tech
Conway vs. Blytheville
Springfield (Mo.) Catholic vs. Rogers
Harrison vs. Rogers Heritage
Battle on the Border
At Arkoma, Okla.
Booneville vs. Heavener, Okla.
Battle at the Ridge
At Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge vs. Earle
Clarksville vs. Neosho, Mo.
Arkadelphia vs. Greenwood
McDonald County, Mo. vs. eStem
Benton Classic
At Benton
Little Rock Christian vs. Sheridan
Pulaski Academy vs. Dardanelle
Benton vs. Texarkana, Texas
Lake Hamilton vs. Little Rock Catholic
Blue Springs Classic
At Blue Springs, Mo.
Bentonville vs. Ozark, Mo.
Fort Smith Northside vs. Blue Springs, Mo.
Cardinal Classic
At Farmington
Farmington vs. Huntsville
Bentonville West vs. Hot Springs Lakeside
Gerald Jennings Classic
At Armorel
Buffalo Island Central vs. Riverside
Trumann vs. Marked Tree
Green Forest Holiday Classic
At Green Forest
Bergman vs. Lincoln
Green Forest vs. Lead Hill
Green Forest JV vs. Yellville-Summitt
Charles Ripley Holiday Classic
At Little Rock Southwest
Bryant vs. Pine Bluff
Little Rock Parkview vs. Mills
Little Rock Central vs. Hot Springs
Lyon College Classic
At Batesville
Searcy vs. Southside Batesville
Batesville vs. Wynne
Nashville Bankers Classic
At Nashville
Nevada vs. Ashdown
Nashville vs. Cossatot River
Petit Jean Classic
At Morrilton
Morrilton vs. Vilonia
Maumelle vs. Greenbrier
Girls
Alma vs. Bishop Gorman, Texas
Batesville vs. Greene County Tech
Brookland vs. Paragould
Buffalo Island Central at East Poinsett County
Corning at Hillcrest
Cabot vs. Mountain Home
Cross County at Brinkley
Earle at Marmaduke
Farmington vs. Leavenworth, Kan.
Fordyce at Dumas
Forrest City at Augusta
Hermitage vs. Hampton
Holland Hall, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs
Hoxie at Manila
McDonald County at Bentonville West
Ozark at Berryville
Piggott at Harrisburg
Pocahontas at Valley View
Pulaski Academy vs. Nettleton
Riverside at Rector
Walnut Ridge at Gosnell
Tournaments
Battle on the Border
At Arkoma, Okla.
Booneville vs. Heavener, Okla.
Future School vs. Mulberry
Benton Classic
At Benton
Valley Springs vs. Sheridan
Van Buren vs. Benton
Lyon College Classic
At Batesville
Searcy vs. Wynne
West Side Greers Ferry vs. Southside Batesville
Petit Jean Classic
At Morrilton
Morrilton vs. Russellville
Sylvan Hills vs. Vilonia
Taco Bell Tournament of Champions
At Fort Smith Southside
Howe, Okla. vs. West Memphis
El Reno, Okla. vs. Fort Smith Northside
Ada, Okla. vs. Greenwood
Tuttle, Okla. vs. Fort Smith Southside
*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.