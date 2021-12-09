Scholarships get SEARK gala boost

Southeast Arkansas College's Scholarship Gala is making a comeback just in time for the holidays.

"We initially planned the 2020 gala in March of 2020, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit, so we had to postpone," said Barbara Dunn, the college's director of development. "Now, we're holding it around the holidays, so people can come out and have a fabulous time."

Dunn said the Roaring '20s Holiday Scholarship Gala, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday until midnight Sunday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, is sold out, adding 500 tickets were sold. All proceeds are going toward student scholarships at the college.

"We have so many students that are in need, and this would give us an opportunity to offer these scholarships to our students," Dunn said.

Saracen Casino Resort is also sponsoring the event. The attire for the event is 1920s dress attire or holiday dress.

A live band and DJ will be on hand as well.

"We have a lot of excited things planned, such as gaming, a lime pool, a gift pool, a silent auction, there will be lots of dancing and we'll just have lots of fun," Dunn said. "I want to especially give thanks to the president of Southeast Arkansas College, Dr. Steven Bloomberg, the SEARK family, and all the Gala 2021 committee."