FOOTBALL

OBU’s Cole, HSU’s Curry named All-Americans

Ouachita Baptist University running back TJ Cole and Henderson State University wide receiver L’liott Curry were named to the first team of the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-America team Wednesday.

The AFCA team is voted on by current NCAA Division II coaches.

Cole became the Great American Conference’s single-season rushing leader with 1,530 yards. He had 236 carries and scored 17 touchdowns, while also hauling in a scoring pass.

Curry finished third nationally in five different receiving categories: receptions (91), yards (1,297), touchdowns (16), yards per game (117.9) and receptions per game (8.3). He is the third first-team AFCA All-American in Henderson State history, joining wide receiver Darius Davis in 2014 and punter Cody Mikell in 2017.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Conway OC wins high school Broyles Award

While The Broyles Award honored Michigan’s Josh Gattis with its annual recognition of college football’s best assistant coach in Little Rock on Tuesday, it also honored one of Arkansas’ own.

Conway offensive coordinator Mark Kelley received the High School Broyles Award winner for Arkansas, naming him the top high school assistant coach in the state.

Kelley’s Wampus Cat offensive averaged 420.25 yards per game this season, led by sophomore quarterback Donovyn Omolo and junior running back Boogie Carr.

Kelley was one of six assistant coaches honored, as the high school award recognized the top assistants in multiple states. The other five included Scott Goolsby, Auburn (Ala.) High School; Taurus Howard, Edna Karr (La.) High School; Todd Bonnewell, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe High School; Brian Nix, Alcoa (Tenn.) High School; and Paul Willingham, Ennis (Texas) High School. The Broyles Award has been given to the top assistant in college football since 1996, but the award added a high school honor in 2018, recognizing the top assistants in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Past Arkansas winners include Bryant offensive coordinator Kirk Bock in 2020, and then-offensive coordinator and current Booneville head coach Doc Crowley in 2019.

— Adam Cole