Super Quiz: American Cities

1. An English Quaker named William Penn founded this city.

2. It is situated at the eastern end of Lake Erie.

3. One of its nicknames is "Earthquake City."

4. Home of the NFL's Packers.

5. Its historic heart is the French Quarter.

6. This city hosts the Masters Tournament.

7. This city is the home of Yale University.

8. It is the largest city within the greater Mojave Desert.

9. Its nicknames include "Brick City" and "Gateway City."

ANSWERS:

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2. Buffalo, New York

3. San Francisco, California

4. Green Bay, Wisconsin

5. New Orleans, Louisiana

6. Augusta, Georgia

7. New Haven, Connecticut

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

9. Newark, New Jersey