Community Briefs: The Links to host mental health session; Club sponsors annual Gillett Coon Supper; UAMS receives $3M to aid drug treatment

The Links to host mental health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a presentation on "Taking Care of our Mental Health" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. The speaker will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker and lead therapist with Natural State Recovery, according to a news release.

This event is the third session of Preparing our Community for Success virtual series offered by The Links.

Upcoming topics and presenters will include: Jan. 6 -- Health and Wellness, Pia Woods and Marikka Bender; Jan. 11 -- Financial Literacy, Lester Matlock; Jan. 27 -- Preparing for the Business World.

To join the Zoom, use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656. The Links president is Tenita Shannon Gragg. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Club sponsors annual Gillett Coon Supper

The Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Club will sponsor the 78th annual Gillett Coon Supper on Jan. 8 at the Gillett School Gymnasium. The doors will open and the meal will be served at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The menu will stay the same each year: coon, baby-back ribs, brisket, rice, sweet potatoes and cake, according to a news release.

The farmers and businessmen's club is a non-profit and non-political club which helps with efforts such as summer programs, school programs, an educational endowment fund, athletic and scholastic awards and community service.

For several years the club has awarded the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Scholarship to two to four graduating seniors from the Gillett area. Each student received a $1,000 a year scholarship that is renewable for four years. The club continues to use all proceeds from the coon supper to fund these scholarships and will award two more scholarships to seniors graduating in 2022.

Tickets are $30. For ticket information, contact Larry Bauer at (870) 548-2859, (870) 830-4002, or write to P.O. Box 577, Gillett, AR, 72055. For program information contact Chad Philipp, president of the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Club, at (870) 509-0413, (870) 548-2228 or (870) 548-2554.

UAMS receives $3M to aid drug treatment

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently received $3 million from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to compensate facilities for providing opioid use disorder patients with medication-assisted treatment.

The money will allow medical providers to offer treatment for opioid use disorder to patients without insurance or the ability to pay for services, according to a news release.

Grant recipients include: The Guinn Clinic of El Dorado; Healing Hands Addiction Center of Warren; A Better You Med Spa of Springdale; Aurora Rehabilitation Clinic of Fayetteville; Compassionate Care Clinic of Searcy; Counseling Services of Jacksonville; Ideal Option of Pasco, Washington; Ouachita Behavioral Health & Wellness of Hot Springs; River Valley Medical Wellness of Russellville; St. Francis House, NWA of Springdale; and Western Arkansas Counseling & Guidance Center of Fort Smith.