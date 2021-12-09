Tourist arrives at space station

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire and fashion retail mogul, arrived at the International Space Station for a 12-day stay Wednesday. He is the latest privately funded traveler to the orbital laboratory in a year that has seen more tourists making voyages to space than ever before.

Maezawa, founder of the online fashion retailer Zoro, launched to space from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 1:38 a.m. Central time (10:38 a.m. local time) on a Russian Soyuz rocket with Yozo Hirano, a production assistant who will document his trip. Alexander Misurkin, a Russian astronaut, was also on board. The three-man crew docked to the space station six hours later at 8:40 a.m. and boarded the outpost around 11:12 a.m.

After boarding, the space station’s crew, now 10 people, gathered in the Russian segment for a brief welcoming ceremony, where Maezawa and the other visitors spoke on a live video connection to family and friends, who had been waiting in Baikonur to watch them reach the space station.