Training injuries fatal for Navy SEAL; fell from copter

WASHINGTON — A Navy SEAL commander has died from injuries he received during a training accident in Virginia.

Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, was injured Saturday when he fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter.

The cause of his fall is under investigation and a Navy official said it was not clear if the rope separated from the aircraft. Fast-roping is often used by SEALs to quickly deploy when a helicopter is unable to land, according to the Navy.

Bourgeois, who was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died Monday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk.

“Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led, and mentored,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command.

The SEAL Team 8 executive officer has temporarily assumed command.

WAVY-TV reported that SEAL Team 8 is based in Virginia Beach and has a geographic concentration in the Caribbean, Africa, and the Mediterranean.



