UAM rescheduling graduation indoors

Due to the inclement weather forecast Friday, the University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its mid-year graduation in the Steelman Field House in two sessions.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony Friday and 11:15 a.m. for the noon ceremony. The university will present academic credentials ranging from master's degrees to technical certificates during the ceremonies, according to a news release.

10 A.M. -- This ceremony will include the School of Business, School of Computer Information Systems, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Division of General Studies, College of Technology-Crossett and College of Technology-McGehee.

NOON -- This ceremony will include the School of Arts & Humanities (graduate and undergraduate), School of Education (graduate and undergraduate), College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources (graduate and undergraduate), and School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences.

As part of covid-19 safety measures, all attendees must wear masks. Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be accessible from the university's homepage, UAMont.edu. The clear bag policy is in place for all guests.

Details: visit UAMont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033.