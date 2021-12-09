Wildlife agencies feeding manatees to aid survival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Faced with a record manatee die-off in Florida this year, federal officials are taking a once unthinkable step by opting to feed the wild marine mammals to help them survive the winter.

Federal and state wildlife officials announced their plans Wednesday, to attempt saving starving manatees with a trial feeding program in the water around a power plant in Cape Canaveral.

More than 1,000 manatees, about 15% of the state’s total population, have died this year. But even with a supplemental feeding program — delivering heads of lettuce and cabbage as the manatees gather in their traditional warm-water wintering spots — biologists predict that hundreds more of the iconic species are likely to perish.

Manatees, which can weigh up to 1,200 pounds and measure as long as 14 feet, need to eat about 10% of their body weight every day. They rely mainly on sea grass, beds of which have been smothered by pollutants along with outbreaks of toxic algae blooms intensified by climate change.

“They’re having a very hard time finding food,” said Patrick Rose, executive director of the Save the Manatee Club. “The majority are quite malnourished.” A subspecies of the West Indian manatee, Florida manatees were among the first animals to be listed as an endangered species by the federal government in 1967.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is targeting an area south of the Kennedy Space Center on the state’s central Atlantic coast: the Indian River Lagoon, where more than 500 manatees have died this year.