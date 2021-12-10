A new home





A young George Lee spent many days in Richard Turner's office in the late 1990s.

Lee, who'd returned to his alma mater as an athletics administrator almost a decade after his graduation, didn't hesitate to ask questions of Turner, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's swimming & diving and water polo coach as well as the athletic department's compliance officer.

Every time, Turner had the same response to Lee: "What is best for the student-athlete?"

And while cliché, it was the thought that stuck with the Trojans' now-athletic director throughout his exploration of conference realignment.

UALR formally accepted its invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday afternoon inside the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock with a news conference featuring Lee, Chancellor Christina Drale and OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. Also in attendance were numerous coaches from the Trojans' 15 teams, several members of UALR's administration -- both within athletics and the university as a whole -- and boosters, filling the Legends Club as the school begins a new era following three decades in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Trojans will become an official OVC member on June 1 and will compete in the conference starting with the 2022-23 academic year.

"We have to figure out how to look at what's best for our students [and] we have to raise more money for our programs. Those things kind of go together with the Ohio Valley," Lee said. "The Ohio Valley allows us to come in, have some success and start drawing more fans -- because it's hard to draw fans if you're not winning."

Once Texas and Oklahoma ignited the latest round of realignment in late July, Lee began to seriously kick the tires on potential landing spots for UALR. He made calls to the OVC, the Missouri Valley Conference, the Summit League, the Southland Conference and the Southern Conference.

But both he and DeBauche recognized quickly that they shared many of the same values in running their respective organizations, which spurred further conversation over the following weeks and months.

"With each proceeding call, there was a sense that there a just a whole lot of similarities," DeBauche said. "If [a move] seemed right to the institution, it sure seemed right to the Ohio Valley Conference."

The OVC will be the third conference with which the Trojans have been affiliated since moving to Division I in 1976. UALR started as a member of the Trans America Athletic Conference (now the ASUN) before joining the SBC in 1991.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the OVC has had similar stability in its 74-year existence. Although two of the league's current 10 members will depart at the end of this academic year, only four schools have left the OVC in the 21st century and the Trojans will be only the 22nd school to be a part of the conference.

"[Our] schools have a similar vision for what they're trying to do with athletics -- in terms of the mission of the institution, relative to the budgets and the geography -- all [of which] play a role in schools wanting to stay together," DeBauche said. "But our geographic footprint has played to our strength."

That was a major point of emphasis for Lee as well as his coaches.

Five of UALR's soon-to-be conference foes are within 375 miles of Little Rock, with the other eight schools scattered across Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois. The only trip longer than 500 miles is to Morehead State in the eastern half of Kentucky.

Including the SBC's four new additions, the Trojans would have had nine of their 15 conference opponents more than 500 miles away if they did not opt to depart the league.

"By the end of the season, we're worn out," women's basketball Coach Joe Foley said of the current SBC setup. "It really means a lot that you can get to the conference tournament with good legs, and that doesn't happen in our league because we've had to travel quite a bit these last two or three years at the end of the [season]."

Thirteen of UALR's 15 sponsored sports will move to the OVC, with the exceptions being wrestling and swimming & diving, which are slated to remain as affiliate members of the Pac-12 and Missouri Valley Conferences, respectively.

By adding the Trojans, the OVC moves back to nine members. In September, Austin Peay announced it was headed to the ASUN and shortly thereafter, Belmont jumped to the MVC.

DeBauche told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Thursday that the OVC would like to up its membership further, saying that there's "no magic number."

"We will be thoughtful in our approach, but we'll want to work with some speed as well to help with scheduling and planning for next year," she said.

DeBauche, Lee and the rest of the OVC administrators will turn their focus to the future soon. But Thursday was an afternoon for celebration -- UALR gifted the commissioner with a Trojans basketball jersey as she handed both Lee and Drale a black baseball cap emblazoned with the OVC logo.

There were plenty of smiles and handshakes to go around. After a few months of unease, there was stability again.

"We've been in [the Sun Belt] Conference for 30 years, so is there a little bit of sadness in leaving? Yes," Lee said. "But things change. I think we look at the Ohio Valley as where our future is going to be.



