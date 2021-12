Conway, circa 1950: What is today IC Corp. began in Conway in 1933 when blacksmith David Ward started Ward Body Works, soon to be Ward Bus. Mfg. By 1970, Ward was the largest school bus builder in the world. The company was sold in the 1980s but continues to make buses and is a major employer in Conway.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203