Arkansas prepping for bowl





FAYETTEVILLE -- The 15 days of bowl prep starts today for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The University of Arkansas, bowling for real for the first time since 2016, gets 15 practices in advance of its Outback Bowl date against Penn State on Jan. 1.

The Razorbacks, 8-4 in their second year under Coach Sam Pittman, will be up against a first-time opponent in their first appearance at the Tampa, Fla.-based bowl. Arkansas was invited to the Texas Bowl last season with a 3-7 record when standard NCAA postseason eligibility was waived, but its opponent TCU backed out of the game due to covid-19 issues in its program.

Pittman and his Penn State counterpart James Franklin traveled to Tampa on Thursday for an on-site press conference, where they mingled with Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, famous alumnus John Daly and Outback Bowl officials.

Pittman said Daly, famous for winning the British Open and the PGA championships and his "grip it and rip it" mentality, visits him some in Fayetteville, where John Daly Jr. plays for Coach Brad McMakin on the men's golf team.

"It looks like his beard has grown a little bit longer since the last time I saw him," Pittman said. "You know he comes up and sees me in the office all the time. He let me know that he's living down here and things of that nature. Really good to see him. Maybe he can get me out on a good golf course."

Pittman told the reporters in Tampa the Razorbacks were fired up to be playing in a Florida bowl and on the traditional date of New Year's Day.

"It's a big deal," he said. "When you're a kid, you're young, that's what you do. You get up in the morning and eat a little leftovers from the night before and you watch all day football.

"Back in the day that's when all the national champions were crowned, on New Year's Day. To be able to play and be a part of history on New Year's Day is a big deal for us."

Franklin noted the huge alumni group the Nittany Lions have in Florida.

"Wev'e been fortunate to play in a bunch of New Year's [Day] bowl games and this will be another one so our guys are kind of used to the routine and how we go about [it]," Franklin said. "But this venue will be special, the opponent will be special.

"Our guys are fired up, there's no doubt about it, to be able to play in a New Year's Day bowl game, in Tampa at the Outback Bowl, a tremendous history, and obviously against an SEC opponent."

The Razorbacks have undergone a big change since their 34-17 win over Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry two weeks ago.

Standout All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks announced on Wednesday he was skipping the Outback Bowl and his senior year to concentrate on preparations for the NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick.

That will cost the Razorbacks perhaps their best skill talent as a 1,104-yard receiver who has scored 12 touchdowns and threatened both the edges and middle of some of the nation's top defenses.

Burks scored two touchdowns in three different games this year, including a 42-35 loss at SEC champion Alabama, which is the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff. The Warren product accounted for exactly half of Arkansas' 22 touchdown passes.

That means quarterback KJ Jefferson will have to find a comfort zone with pass catchers who have all played subsidiary roles. Senior Tyson Morris had the next-highest reception total behind Burks with 21 receptions, less than a third of Burks' total, for 305 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Next on the receptions chart is wideout Warren Thompson (18 catches, 292 yards, 2 touchdowns) and tight end Trey Knox (18-130, 1).

The Razorbacks will be up against one of the nation's toughest defenses in the Nittany Lions, who rank 36th nationally by allowing 345.5 yards per game.

Penn State (7-5) ranks 44th against the run at 137.2 yards per game and 34th against the pass at 208.3 yards per game.

The Razorbacks sport the nation's No. 12 rushing offense with 217.3 yards per game but that number has been diminishing in recent games. Arkansas gashed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with 291 rushing yards on Oct. 23, but their numbers since then have trended downward.

Arkansas ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 win over Mississippi State. The Hogs were held to 141 rushing yards in a 16-13 overtime win at LSU, then limited to 110 yards in a 42-35 loss at No. 2 Alabama. They bounced back some with 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the win over Missouri.

Outback Bowl

WHEN 11 a.m. Central on Jan. 1

WHERE Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 8-4, Penn State 7-5

LINE Penn State by 2

COACHES Sam Pittman (11-11 in second season at Arkansas and overall); James Franklin 67-33 in eighth season at Penn State, 91-48 in 11th season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV ESPN2

RADIO Razorback Sports Network



