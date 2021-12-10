The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 9, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-20-643. Medicanna, LLC v. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division; Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission; and Nature's Herbs and Wellness of Arkansas, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Appeal dismissed. Special Justice Emily White joins. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Hudson, J., not participating.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-21-29. Karen Siegel v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed in part; dismissed as moot in part. Special Justice Julie Linck joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.