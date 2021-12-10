Blue Christmas delights community

PEA RIDGE — From the blue lights adorning the Christmas tree at the Police Department to the blue lights on many of the floats in the Christmas Parade, it was a blue Christmas. Community members rallied around one another and the members of the Police Department after tragedy struck last June when Police Officer Kevin Apple was killed in the line of duty. Beta Alpha, the organization that hosts the Christmas Parade, chose “Blue Christmas” as the theme this year. Grand marshal was Dalene Hart, mother of Apple. “The tree is beautiful,” Hart said tearfully. She rode with Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn at the front of the parade. “I’ve never been one (a grand marshal) before; it’s a new experience. The community is great,” she said. The theme of the parade this year was Blue Christmas and officials with Beta Alpha said that could be interpreted several ways. Floats included blue lights, signs honoring police officers, blue-faced people and a young man wearing an Elvis Presley costume with tunes of “Blue Christmas” playing over a speaker. Winning floats were:

• Reason for the Season (best religious): Pea Ridge Church of Christ;

• Holiday Spirit (most enthusiastic): Verzani Construction;

• Spectacular Sparkles (best light display): Tirvis Automotive;

• Vintage vehicle: truck Ronnie Nixon;

• Elfin Magic (best entry with children): First Baptist Church, Garfield; and

• Grand champion (best overall): Pea Ridge Lions Club. Entrants included churches, organizations, businesses, fire trucks, Benton County SWAT vehicles, politicians and horses and riders. The parade culminated with the Christmas lighting ceremony downtown and visits with Santa. “I just want to personally say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported us not only tonight, but the entire time. The city of Pea Ridge is just insane as far as your support for all first responders,” Hahn said. “2020 is gone, 2021 is almost gone, we’ve got 2022 coming up. It’s gonna be better.” Mayor Jackie Crabtree thanked the police and other emergency responders for their service and Beta Alpha “energizer bunnies” for all the work involved in hosting the parade.