Business startups specialty for squad

Little Rock college professor David Dunavant and a bartender-horticulturist friend relished the idea of turning their hot-sauce-making hobby into an official business but had no idea of where to go for help.

The two friends were directed to the Startup Team at the Little Rock office of the Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center for help. They found what they needed.

"We didn't know what we were doing," Dunavant said. "The team took us through the whole process of setting up a business -- filings with the federal government and the state of Arkansas and other things -- that we had no idea of how to do or even that we had to do it. We had the luxury of the team laying all that out for us."

MF Hot Sauce -- produced at Murder Farm in Little Rock -- is available at local retailers and the founders are working a deal to put the product on tables at two restaurants.

Since its official formation on Sept. 1, the Startup Team has helped about 20 businesses in similar situations form and begin operations, according to Wendy Orvis, the team's leader.

"We work with people and help them decide if they're even ready to start a business and the steps they have to take to do that," Orvis said. "Our job is to make sure they're doing things the right way from the start. We want them to have the tools they need to be successful."

Prior to the team starting, Orvis was fielding calls, emails and web requests coming into the organization's 13 offices in Arkansas and then funneling the inquiries to the right internal team. As the pandemic lingered and inquiries related to starting a business piled up, officials realized the organization was not set up to help businesses starting from scratch.

The Startup Team was born.

"There were a ton of inquiries related to startups and we didn't have the resources to handle those at first," Orvis said. "We didn't have anyone on staff who was responsible for assisting startups. Our team stepped up to fill that need."

Three members are providing direct consulting to 172 clients and those efforts have led to the start of 20 businesses in nine counties in Central Arkansas, according to Orvis. Startup companies have included booksellers, lawncare providers, online retailers and craft and tattoo artists.

New-business initiatives outside Central Arkansas receive support from other Small Business and Technology Development Centers located across the state though those offices do not have a dedicated startup squad.

The Startup Team has been an invaluable resource for the hot-sauce producers, acting as a one-stop shop with the resources they needed to build a solid foundation, Dunavant said.

"They have been our guide to help us along a path we've never walked down," he added.

The Little Rock spurt is part of a growing trend of small businesses that have popped up during the pandemic.

National statistics show that last year 4.3 million businesses filed paperwork to begin operations, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That was a 24% jump from 2019 and the most filings in the past 15 years. The numbers are projected to increase again this year.

In Arkansas, the Startup Team supplements other services provided to small businesses by the Small Business and Technology Development Center, which offers support for human resources, marketing, sales and strategic planning among others.

Today, MF Hot Sauce is on the shelf at retailers like HAM Market and Delicious Temptations in Little Rock.

Even more, the hot-sauce partners are working on a deal that could lead to co-branding the sauce for use at two area restaurants. "They are interested in using our hot sauce at every table and that's something we're working on," Dunavant added. "We've had more opportunities open up since we made the business official."