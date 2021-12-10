Calendar 12-10-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Dec. 10

UAPB presents 2021 fall graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 fall commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Pamela A. Smith, 1992 UAPB graduate and chief of police of the United States Parks Police (USPP), will serve as commencement speaker. Masks are required. All attendees are requested to have a ticket for entry, according to a news release. Graduates will be allotted 10 guest tickets. The event will be livestreamed via YouTube and on Facebook. If there is a significant rise in covid-19 cases that warrants the cancellation of the fall commencement, the event will be combined with the spring commencement in May. Full details about commencement attendance and covid-19 protocols are available at UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx.

UAM holds fall graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its mid-year graduation in the Steelman Field House in two sessions Friday. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony Friday and 11:15 a.m. for the noon ceremony. The university will present academic credentials ranging from master's degrees to technical certificates during the ceremonies, according to a news release. All attendees must wear masks. Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be accessible at UAMont.edu. Details: visit UAMont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033.

Bobby Rush, local bands part of Blues event

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance will host its Catfish Blues and Soul Day featuring Blues legend Bobby Rush, an art exhibit and live music from the Port City Blues Band, the Platinum Hitz Band as well as Rush. The free event will be held Friday, Dec. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Art Space on Main, 623 Main St., according to a news release. Bobby Rush book signing -- From 2-9 p.m., Rush will be selling and autographing copies of his autobiography, "I Ain't Studdin' Ya." From 2-9 p.m. the event will also showcase, the Freedom, Blues, and Chitlin' Circuit Art Exhibit with images of more than 40 mixed media and painted portraits of Blues figures and African-American minstrel shows. From 6-9 p.m. the Port City Blues Band, the Platinum Hitz Band and Bobby Rush will perform.

Circuit Clerk's Office to be closed

The Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office will be Friday due to renovations that require moving office equipment and furniture. The circuit clerk's office will reopen Monday, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 10

Local author to appear on virtual summit

Jenise Todd of Pine Bluff is one of the authors featured in the IGNITE the Hunger in You book and a participant on the virtual Ignite The Hunger in You Summit 2021 scheduled today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Todd will discuss "Deliver Me from Myself" at noon Saturday. The summit highlights authors in the recently released IGNITE the Hunger in You book by well-known motivational speaker, Les Brown, and 35 other authors. This book compiles the stories of people who share the moments that ignited their lives, according to the release. Interested participants may sign up for the summit or obtain more information at www.ignitethehungerinyou.com.

Library holds adult, youth events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., plans events. For adults, a Quilting Bee is planned for Friday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. - noon. BookEnds Book Club will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will be reading/discussing Louise Penny's Inspector Gamache novels. Youth events after school include Dec. 14: S.T.E.A.M. - Binary Code Necklace or Bracelet, a computer science lesson and craft activity. Events are set for ages 5-10 from 4-50 p.m. Youth events are also Wednesdays: Dec. 15: Perler Bead Art Create -- a keychain or magnet of a favorite book, movie, or TV show character using Perler beads can be created. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Pilgrim pantry to open

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

SEARK, casino to present gala

Southeast Arkansas College and Saracen Casino Resort will present the 2021 Roaring 20s Holiday Scholarship Gala. The event will be held Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: LaWanda Smith at lsmith@seark.edu or (870) 850-4910 or Mae Washington at mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 543-5922.

ASC presents Yoga in the Loft

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present a certified yoga instructor, Florence Love, in an afternoon of stretching and relaxing during Yoga in the Loft. The session will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. Entry is recommended at $15 per person with ASC providing a pay-what-you-can option, according to the news release. The workshop is limited to 20 participants, ages 13 and older. Yoga-appropriate attire is encouraged. Participants are asked to register before the event at asc701.org/adult-classes.

ASC hosts Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host glassmith Olivia Valentine from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 during the Holiday Lampworking Workshop at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn how to melt glass using a lamp (torch) to design miniature holiday sculptures. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available. No experience is necessary. The cost is $100 for ASC members, $125 for nonmembers and $80 for ASC Flex Pay. The session is for ages 18 and older and limited to seven participants. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Second Saturday Family FunDay set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites visitors to design and decorate wreaths during Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11. This event is free. FunDay offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 11

Library hosts holiday events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. Saturday Activities for all ages are planned for Dec. 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and activities include one free professional quality photograph taken. Space is limited so people must call and reserve a spot. A Patron Holiday Party will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. featuring food, drinks, crafts and a picture taken with Santa. Book signing with Glinda Courtney-Foots and Linda Courtney-Weathers, authors of My Long Lost Love, will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collaborative Winter Art Mosaic will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugar Cookie Decorating will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 12

Summit announces Christmas concerts

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host two Christmas concerts and the community is invited to attend. Jubilation Jazz Big Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. This is a professional group of musicians that play the Big Band style of music. The concert is free but an offering will be accepted, according to a news release. The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Dec. 18. This band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors. The concert is free.

Monday, Dec. 13

UAPB music instructor to lead Zoom session

The Arkansas Arts Council will present a local musician in GetSmART: The Art of Live Music from 10 a.m. to noon Monday via Zoom, according to a news release. Damen Tolbert, instructor and director of sound recording technology, applied woodwinds and music education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will lead the workshop to highlight the ins and outs of producing a successful live show. The event is free, but reservations are required. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getsmart-the-art-of-live-music-tickets-208176069227.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the offices of the A&P Commission, located at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes A&P financials, Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) financials, marketing committee and the 2022 meeting calendar. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Through Monday, Dec. 13

Day center hosts coat drive

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. of Pine Bluff is hosting a coat drive to help keep the community warm. The organization will accept donations of coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, scarves, blankets, and boots, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, executive director. The deadline is Dec. 13. For drop-off sites or details, contact Hamilton at (870) 345-9596, Jeremecia McDaniel at (870) 527-7202 or visit https://www.facebook.com/lulamaedaycenter/.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will conduct its monthly food give away at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. The non-profit agency will use the drive-thru method to hand out food on a first come, first served basis. Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department, private donors and TOPPS, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

SEARK board to approve graduation list

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold a special session from 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom. The purpose is to approve the fall 2021 graduates, according to a news release. Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and live streamed for family and friends to view. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks, according to a news release. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Dec. 16

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16. To reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 by Dec. 15, according to a news release. During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For details about VA's benefits, visit go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

PBJCEOC/CDCAA board to meet

The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Development Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) board of directors will meet. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 200 Main St. at Rison, according to a news release. To join the meeting virtually, the link is https://pbjceoc3cx.3cx.us/meet/6480936a9e68dd91ea4b8c9c58224dc9d33dbf3a - from Chrome or Firefox or dial 8706194083, PIN: 4713133. Details: (870) 536-0046, ext. 108.

The Links set mental health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a presentation on "Taking Care of our Mental Health" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. The speaker will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker and lead therapist with Natural State Recovery, according to a news release. To join the Zoom, use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656. The Links president is Tenita Shannon Gragg. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Friday, Dec. 17

SEARK announces fall graduation

The 2021 fall commencement for Southeast Arkansas College will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and it will be live streamed for family and friends to view, according to a news release. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17

Silver Gloves boxing set at Pine Bluff

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger. Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

ASC sets Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a holiday double: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol." Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $10 for students, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com, by calling (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Details: asc701.org.

Through Friday, Dec. 17

Centers seek holiday donations for senior citizens

The community is asked to be Santa to a senior citizen. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 17 at all Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Senior Centers for people to give gifts for seniors, according to a news release. Donation boxes will be set up at all centers. Gifts will be wrapped and distributed Dec. 18. Examples would be throws, socks, hats, gloves, scarfs. Details: Lauren Bland, (870) 543-6337.

Junior Leadership applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. The program for high school students runs January through May, from 4-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Applications are due Dec. 17. "Do you know a high school junior who aspires to make a difference in their community? A student eager to examine community issues and strengthen their leadership skills? Applications are now available for the 2022 Class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff," according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18

New Community pantry to give Christmas baskets

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Delta food bank to give away foods

The Delta Network Food Bank, #11 Portea Drive, will hold its annual food giveaway in a drive-thru setting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tyson Foods will donate a truckload of chicken to the effort. Chicken will be distributed to each registered household and registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. At the convention center, vehicles will enter parking lot D from Missouri Street and 10th Avenue. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the traffic directors' instructions. Details: (870) 536-2424.

Through Friday, Dec. 24

Firefighters host Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screenings set

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release. The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Underway

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Alphas to host Valentine fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Sponsorships are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.