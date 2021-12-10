China undeterred by boycott

BEIJING -- China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington's diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a "farce."

China is also not concerned that the officials' absence would spark a chain reaction, and numerous heads of state, government leaders and members of royal families have registered to attend, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The three countries have said they won't send government dignitaries to the games, which run Feb. 4-20, to protest human rights abuses in China, while New Zealand said it informed Beijing earlier that it wouldn't be sending any officials due to pandemic travel restrictions but had also communicated its human rights concerns.

Under the diplomatic boycott, the countries will still send their athletes to compete.

Wang said China had not extended invitations to the U.S., Canada or the U.K. and that it "doesn't matter if their officials come or not, they will see the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics."

"Sports has nothing to do with politics," Wang said. "It is they who have written, directed and performed this farce."

One global VIP who will be attending the winter Olympics is United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. chief received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the Beijing Winter Games "and he has accepted it," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

Earlier, French president Emmanuel Macron said he does not support a diplomatic boycott of the Games, but could reconsider after talks with other European countries.

"We should not politicize" the Games by taking "small and symbolic" steps, Macron said. He added that he will seek opinions from other European Union states and the IOC and then announce a common decision "in the next weeks."

China has vowed to respond to the U.S. with "firm countermeasures" over the boycott, but has given no details on how it plans to retaliate.

Rights groups have called for a total boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Chinese human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwest Xinjiang region, which some have called genocide. They also point to Beijing's suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

China is confident there will be no chain reaction and perceives overwhelming global support for the games, Wang said.

"As of now, numerous heads of state, leaders of government and royal family members have registered to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, and we welcome them," he said. "China is committed to making greater contributions to the international Olympic cause and will offer up a streamlined, safe and exciting Olympics to the world."