UAPB music director t0 lead session

The Arkansas Arts Council will present a local musician in GetSmART: The Art of Live Music from 10 a.m. to noon Monday via Zoom, according to a news release.

Damen Tolbert, instructor and director of sound recording technology, applied woodwinds and music education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will lead the workshop to highlight the ins and outs of producing a successful live show.

The event is free, but reservations are required. Participants can learn how to get a venue, negotiate prices, market and advertise, budget, face an audience, engage the community, troubleshoot, plan programming and get equipment, according to the release.

Tolbert has experience in the art of music management and business -- from mixing music in the studio to budgeting and running a live music venue, according to the release.

GetSmART! is a series of Arkansas Arts Council workshops that cover art related topics. Registration for the free event is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getsmart-the-art-of-live-music-tickets-208176069227.

Reception for bureau's Curtis set

A retirement reception will be held to honor Dale Curtis of the Arkansas County Farm Bureau on his 43 years of service. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the agency's office, 2704 S. Main St., at Stuttgart, according to a news release.

Author taking part in virtual summit

Jenise Todd of Pine Bluff is one of the authors featured in the IGNITE the Hunger in You book and a participant on the virtual summit.

Ignite The Hunger in You Summit 2021 will be held today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Todd will discuss "Deliver Me from Myself" in a 30-minute session at noon Saturday during the summit. Her personal power quote in the book is "Where do you run when what you are running from is on the inside?"

The summit highlights authors in the recently released IGNITE the Hunger in You book by well-known motivational speaker Les Brown and 35 others. This book compiles the stories of people who share the moments that ignited their lives, according to the release.

Interested participants may sign up for the summit or obtain more information at www.ignitethehungerinyou.com.

Food bank plans Dec. 18 giveaway

The Delta Network Food Bank, #11 Portea Drive, will give away food in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Tyson Foods will donate a truckload of chicken to the Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution. Chicken will be given to each registered household and registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at the giveaway. At the convention center, vehicles will enter parking lot D from Missouri Street and 10th Avenue. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the traffic directors' instructions.

The Delta Network Food Bank, part of the Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc., is a Tyson Foods Community Partner Pantry and will be coordinating the event.

The agency also accepts financial donations. Checks should be payable to Delta Network Inc., P.O. Box 20278, White Hall, AR, 71612, or via cash app: @DeltaNetwork.

Louis Ross is the chief executive officer of the Delta Network Inc. and Jacqueline Ross is the director. Details: (870) 536-2424.