



Marriage Licenses

Fide Honggo, 28, of Little Rock and Stephanie Halim, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Danielle Meergolz, 29, and Denton Egger, 32, both of Little Rock.

Issac Lalang, 29, and Catherine Gitahi, 29, both of Little Rock.

Forrest Roberts, 33, and Mary Lemaster, 33, both of Little Rock.

Justin Cheatham, 22, and Bianca Mora, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Luz Salinas, 36, and Abel Grimaldo, 33, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-4140. Robert Holt v. Paula Keith.

21-4141. Alyisia Osborn v. Eric Osborn.

GRANTED

20-2986. Aleta Branch v. Araby Branch.

21-980. Jesse James v. Sharon James.

21-3754. Herman Duckworth Jr. v. Kiycolea Duckworth.



