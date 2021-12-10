Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

Today at 3:56 a.m.


Marriage Licenses

Fide Honggo, 28, of Little Rock and Stephanie Halim, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Danielle Meergolz, 29, and Denton Egger, 32, both of Little Rock.

Issac Lalang, 29, and Catherine Gitahi, 29, both of Little Rock.

Forrest Roberts, 33, and Mary Lemaster, 33, both of Little Rock.

Justin Cheatham, 22, and Bianca Mora, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Luz Salinas, 36, and Abel Grimaldo, 33, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-4140. Robert Holt v. Paula Keith.

21-4141. Alyisia Osborn v. Eric Osborn.

GRANTED

20-2986. Aleta Branch v. Araby Branch.

21-980. Jesse James v. Sharon James.

21-3754. Herman Duckworth Jr. v. Kiycolea Duckworth.


Print Headline: Daily Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT