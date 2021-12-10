Democracy slipping, Biden warns leaders

President Joe Biden warned world leaders Thursday of a "backward slide" in democracy around the globe and urged them to champion a form of government that he said needs concerted work to be sustained through an "inflection point in history."

"In my view, the choices we make ... in this moment are going to fundamentally determine the direction our world is going to take in the coming decades," Biden said. "Will we allow the backward slide of ... democracy to continue unchecked, or will we together have a vision ... and courage to once more lead the march of human progress and human freedom forward?"

Biden's remarks came at the outset of a two-day, virtual "Summit for Democracy" that he convened with the goal of rallying 110 invited nations against the forces of authoritarianism.

His call to action came 11 months after a deadly attack on a democratic institution at home: the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted Congress' count of electoral votes from the November 2020 presidential election.

The summit has its origins in Biden's rebuke of his predecessor during the presidential campaign. As a candidate in 2020, Biden outlined in the March-April issue of Foreign Affairs the ways in which he said former President Donald Trump had diminished the credibility and influence of the United States.

In his remarks, Biden acknowledged that the United States is among the nations that needs to work to nourish its democracy, and he pledged to lead by example.

"Here in the United States, we know as well as anyone that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort," Biden said.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1210whsummit/]





Biden has said passage of his ambitious domestic agenda at home -- the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law, as well as the roughly $2 trillion "Build Back Better Act" of social and climate change initiatives moving through the Senate -- will demonstrate how democracy can improve people's lives.

Some advocates also want Biden to focus more on shoring up democracy at home. One early test came Thursday as the House approved the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the third in a trio of bills -- alongside the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act -- largely backed by Democrats. All three are expected to be stalled by Republicans in the Senate.

He cited voting rights as an example, urging Congress to pass legislation to counter restrictions that have been enacted in many Republican-led states since last year's election.

Biden said the Justice Department would double the number of lawyers defending and enforcing voting rights laws, adding: "We should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder."

The Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol has left many in Trump's Republican Party clinging to his claims of a stolen election, eroding trust in the accuracy of the vote.

Biden also listed a handful of foreign aid initiatives that the United States is undertaking to foster democracies, including steps to bolster independent media and combat corruption.

Other initiatives aim to advance the role of women and girls in civic life and bolster the availability of an open Internet.

Beyond rhetoric, the president announced he was launching an initiative to spend up to $424 million for programming around the world that supports independent media, anti-corruption work and more.

In an article titled "Why America Must Lead Again: Rescuing U.S. Foreign Policy After Trump," Biden promised, if elected, to "take immediate steps to renew U.S. democracy and alliances, protect the United States' economic future, and once more have America lead the world."

Speaking from a table where he was joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden addressed world leaders displayed on large screens in front of him.

"In my view, this is the defining challenge of our time," he said. "Democracy -- government of the people, by the people, for the people -- can at times be fragile. But it also is inherently resilient and capable of self-correction and is capable of self-improvement."













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1210uksummit/]





In later remarks, Vice President Kamala Harris alluded to the insurrection as she argued that democracy is "marked by both its strengths and its fragility."

"Here in the United States, we know that our democracy is not immune from threats," she said. "January 6 looms large in our collective conscience, and the anti-voter laws that many states have passed are part of an intentional effort to exclude Americans from participating in our democracy."

The three overarching themes of Biden's summit are defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights.

THE UNINVITED

Countries not invited to this year's summit include China, Russia, Hungary and Turkey.

Biden didn't mention either China or Russia by name. But he has repeatedly made a case that the U.S. and like-minded allies need to show the world that democracies are a far better vehicle for societies than autocracies. It is a central tenet of Biden's foreign policy outlook -- one that he vowed would be more outward looking than his predecessor Trump's "America First" approach.

Chinese officials have offered a stream of public criticism about the summit. They have also expressed anger over the administration inviting Taiwan to take part. China claims the self-governing island as part of its territory and objects to it having contacts on its own with foreign governments.

Other uninvited countries have shown their displeasure. Hungary, the only European Union member not invited, tried unsuccessfully to block the EU Commission's president from speaking on behalf of the bloc at the summit. Last year, Biden referred to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a "thug."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to attend the conference. In a statement issued ahead of the meeting, the foreign ministry said, "We value our partnership with the U.S., which we wish to expand both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation."

Yet, Pakistan's relationship with the U.S. has been fraught with suspicion on both sides. Islamabad has balked at Washington's often-stated criticism that Pakistan has not been a reliable partner in the war on terror, accusing it of harboring the Taliban even as that group fought a U.S.-led coalition.

Pakistan says it has lost 70,000 people to the war on terror since 2001 and is ready to be a partner in peace but not in war.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the summit as a "domestic political-type of event" where countries whose leaders had a good relationship with Trump were not invited.

Other leaders at the summit delivered their own remarks on the state of democracy -- many prerecorded -- often reflecting on the stress that rapidly evolving technology is having on their nations. They also bemoaned the increase of disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining institutions and elections.

FOLLOW-UP PLANS

According to the White House, Biden will host an in-person summit next year, with invitations going to countries that live up to the commitments this week.

"The democratic conversation is changing," said Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. "New technologies and large tech companies are increasingly setting the stage for the democratic dialogue, sometimes with more emphasis on reach than on freedom of speech."

The summit comes as Biden is pressing Russia's Vladimir Putin to step back after a buildup of troops on the Ukraine border that has created growing concern in Washington and European capitals as well as Ukraine itself. Biden on Wednesday said that he warned Putin of "severe consequences" if Russia invaded.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who took part in Thursday's summit and later spoke by phone with Biden, said on Twitter, "Democracy is not a given, it must be fought for."

Poland's Andrzej Duda spoke out against Russia in his address, decrying Moscow and its support of Belarus.

Poland and Western allies have accused Russian ally Belarus of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have flocked to the Belarus-Poland border.

Poland "took on a commitment to be a support for democracy in Eastern Europe," Duda said. "It is a beautiful task, but it has its consequences. It has made us the target of the Kremlin propaganda."

Putin made no public comment on the summit Thursday as he took part in his own video call with members of the Kremlin council for human rights.

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said in its annual report that the number of countries experiencing democratic backsliding "has never been as high" as the past decade, with the U.S. added to the list along with India and Brazil.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Ashley Parker and John Hudson of The Washington Post and by Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long, Lisa Mascaro, Justin Spike, Munir Ahmed, Vladimir Isachenkov and Liu Zheng of The Associated Press.