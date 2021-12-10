Dole eulogized as great patriot, who kept true to his roots





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said America has lost one of its greatest patriots with the passing of former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole, honoring his longtime friend and statesman as "a giant of our history" who prioritized principles over party.

Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, will lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, returning to the heart of the place that shaped nearly three decades of his political career and where he, in turn, produced so much of the work that formed his legacy.

"My fellow Americans, America has lost one of our greatest patriots," Biden said at a ceremony honoring Dole. "We may follow his wisdom, I hope, and his timeless truth -- that the truth of the matter is, as divided as we are, the only way forward for democracy is unity, consensus. The only way."













Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, military service members carried Dole's coffin, draped in an American flag, up the Capitol steps, where they were greeted by Dole's 85-year-old widow, Elizabeth Dole.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several members of Congress -- including the delegation from Dole's home state of Kansas -- stood and placed their hands over their hearts as Dole's coffin entered the rotunda. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public viewing.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Dole kept true to his roots through his decades in public service and "built brighter futures for millions" of Americans.

"A son of Dust Bowl hardship who was laser focused on food security and rural issues. A wounded warrior who spent decades carrying fellow veterans and Americans with disabilities on his shoulders," McConnell said. "Bob was the last of the Greatest Generation to run for president, but he was never stuck in the past. His roots ran deep, but he was always looking to new horizons."













A formal departure ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. today. A livestreamed memorial service for Dole will be held at Washington National Cathedral later this morning, with tributes from Biden, former Sens. Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle, and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole. The service will also be livestreamed on large screens at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

At 12:15 p.m., Dole's motorcade will pause at the memorial for a ceremony paying tribute to his life and military service.

Elizabeth Dole places her head on the casket of her late-husband, former senator Robert Dole, as he lay in state in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford











