Drunk driver found guilty of negligent homicide in crash that killed Arkansas highway worker; drove up to 95 mph, tested at 4 times legal alcohol limit, officials say

A Northeast Arkansas jury found a 28-year-old man, who had been speeding and driving while impaired, guilty of negligent homicide in the 2020 death of a road construction worker.

Kristopher Gould II of Jonesboro received a 15-year sentence in state prison after a two-day trial Wednesday before Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt.

Gould was traveling north on Interstate 555 in Poinsett County, near Tyronza, about 7:45 p.m. on May 30, 2020, when he crossed over the divider barrels and hit road crew worker Preston Caine Brayfield of Kansas City, Mo., according to Arkansas State Police.

Gould was driving up to 95 mph and tested four times the legal alcohol limit, according to evidence presented by the prosecuting attorney's office and Arkansas State Police. At the time of impact, the car was traveling between 63-69 mph, according to information from the car's Event Data Recorder.

The accident occurred on Brayfield's second day on the road construction job. He had turned 22 years old about six weeks earlier.

"We never met Preston, but through his family, we got to know him," said Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman in a statement after the trial. "He was a young man with great promise. His family -- including four younger siblings -- misses him dearly. As we begin this Christmas and New Year season, this verdict should serve as a reminder that driving while intoxicated can be deadly and will not be tolerated."

After graduating from high school, Brayfield joined his father in North Dakota, working in the oilfields. He was given the nickname "Pup" by his co-workers because he was the youngest in the company, according to a family obituary.

"They all took care of their little 'pup' and watched over him," his parents, Jason and Stacie Brayfield of Kansas City, wrote in the obituary notice.