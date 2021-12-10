Five biblical financial essentials

The Bible has a lot to say about our finances. Jesus talked about money more than faith and prayer combined. I think He knew we would have problems with it.

Money, while a good resource, is a terrible god. People have fought, neglected, slandered, lusted, hated, and even murdered because of money.

Greed, envy, lies, gossip, and many more sins have stemmed from making money what it was never meant to be. It's not wrong to have money, but it's wrong when money has you!

How do we utilize it in a way that isn't sinful? How do we use it to honor God? Here are five practical tips and scriptures about money.

#1: WORK HARD!

Get a job, find a better job, take a second job, ask for more hours, be faithful with the job you have, start a business on the side. Be someone your employer can depend on. Be on time (early), be the first to stay late if necessary, don't complain, do what's required, but remember it's the extra that gets the raise and the praise from your boss. Colossians 3:23 - "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men". 2 Thessalonians 3:10 - "If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat." Proverbs 14:23 - "In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty." Proverbs 16:3 - "Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established."

#2: ACT YOUR WAGE!

Don't spend more than you make. Save for lean times, unexpected expenses (car and home repairs). You really can have more money than month instead of more month than money (at least a little). This means setting a budget. Write out on paper what you have coming in and what is going out. You'll probably be surprised to see where your money goes. Cut unnecessary expenses. You may not have every gadget or accessory, but at least you'll have peace and won't stress when the essential bills come due. Proverbs 21:20 "The wise have wealth and luxury, but fools spend whatever they get."

#3: SAVE MONEY!

Not much commentary here - save money means consistently put some back and don't spend it. Work towards an emergency savings (about $1,000) before paying off debt. Then, work towards saving at least a month's worth of income. That way, when the car breaks down, you won't! Just take it out of savings and pay for it. "Take a lesson from the ants, you lazybones. Learn from their ways and become wise! Though they have no prince or governor or ruler to make them work, they labor hard all summer, gathering food for the winter. But you, lazybones, how long will you sleep? When will you wake up? A little extra sleep, a little more slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest -- then poverty will pounce on you like a bandit; scarcity will attack you like an armed robber." (Proverbs 6:6-11)

#4: GET OUT OF DEBT!

Develop a plan, work that plan, and pay off what you know. Start with paying off the less expensive debt. Then, apply what your were paying on that to the second most expensive. This will give you momentum. To pay off debt, you may have to get a second job AND cut out non-essential expenses like eating out, entertainment, and that convenient store purchase each morning. Quitting a bad habit like smoking can also save you hundreds of dollars a month you can apply to a debt. "Just as the rich rule the poor, so the borrower is slave to the lender" (Proverbs 22:7). "The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous give generously" (Psalm 37:21).

#5: BE A GENEROUS GIVER!

Give the Lord the first part of everything, especially your finances. You'll never regret investing into eternal matters. Joyfully invest in God's kingdom work to the degree that you are able. Then, push ahead to see if you can increase your giving as the Lord provides. "Now about the collection for the Lord's people: Do what I told the Galatian churches to do. 2 On the first day of every week, each one of you should set aside a sum of money in keeping with your income, saving it up, so that when I come no collections will have to be made" (1 Corinthians 16:1-2).

•

Stephen Harrison is the lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.