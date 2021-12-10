Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Fordyce-McCrory state championship football game postponed until Sunday

by Adam Cole | Today at 8:50 p.m.
Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers talks with one of his Redbugs players in this undated file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

This year’s 2A state championship football game between Fordyce and McCrory at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather.

Pulaski County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time of the postponement.

The game was rescheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kick-off on Sunday. Parking for Sunday’s game will be free, and tickets bought for Friday’s game will be honored.

It will be the second time a title game has been played on a Sunday, as Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy played for the 5A state title on Dec. 2, 2018. The Pulaski Academy Bruins won that game, 52-38.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT