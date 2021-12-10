Forecasters: Cold front approaching Arkansas brings chance for severe weather

A cold front is expected to move toward Arkansas on Friday, bringing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms before its arrival, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather conditions are possible, including hail up to the size of a golf ball, winds of up to 80 mph, and a low potential for tornadoes, a briefing issued by the agency early Friday states.

Forecasters said the strongest storms are expected in the eastern half of the state from 10 p.m. Friday evening to around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

A quarter- to a half-inch of rain is also possible in parts of east Arkansas, according to the briefing.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures across the state will be in the 70s to lower 80s, forecasters said. Normal highs are in the 50s, they added.