FYI: Fundraiser Saturday for Meals on Wheels

Today

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- With artists of the day Tay Butler & Junli Song, 3-5 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. today; 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 902 S.W. Second St., Suite E, in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

"The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.. $7. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

"A Christmas Carol" -- 7 p.m. today & Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Dec. 26, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Dec. 16-19, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St. in Rogers. $15-$35. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Christmas Concert with Troy Schremmer, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Inverse Performance Art Symposium -- 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20. themomentary.org.

Hear Our Voices -- With Amy Bluemel (Chickasaw), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Holiday Fundraiser -- Benefiting Meals on Wheels, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Senior Center, 945 S. College Ave. $5. 571-2920.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- With artist of the day Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a pop-up musical performance by Papa Rap and storytelling, West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Very SoNA Christmas -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas & the SoNA Singers, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35, $45, $57. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Sunday

"The Snowman: A Family Concert" -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.