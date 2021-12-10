Harding University opens ticket reservations for January lecture appearance by Tim Tebow

Harding University opened ticket reservations on Friday for the upcoming Tim Tebow lecture.

Last month, the university announced that Tebow — a former professional football player who speaks widely on the national lecture circuit and who has a foundation in his name with the goal to bring faith, hope and love to children with life-threatening illnesses — would appear on campus as part of the Harding University American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series.

On Friday, the university announced that tickets must be reserved ahead of time at hardingtickets.com. Tickets are free and open to the public for Tebow’s speech, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Benson Auditorium on the Harding campus in Searcy.

Harding’s lecture series has included a wide array of people over the years. Speakers have included former President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, among others.

More information is available at harding.edu/asi or at (501) 279-4497.