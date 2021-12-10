Home Movies

"Agnes" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A mix of black comedy and horror with a lot of unrealized potential, this genre-traveling bloodfest concerns a nun's disturbing behavior (maybe demonic possession?) attracts the attention of a priest-in-waiting and his mentor who investigate, with unfortunate results. With Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan; co-written and directed by Mickey Reece.

"Fatal Distraction" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand) This unsettling documentary follows the Georgia trial of Justin Ross Harris following the hot-car death of his 22-month-old son in 2014, in which the prosecution concocts a double-life murder motive. Commentators include defense attorney H. Maddox Kilgore, neuroscientist Dr. David Diamond, and Kid and Car Safety expert Janette Fennell; directed by Susan Morgan Cooper. Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning March 2009 Washington Post feature by Gene Weingarten.

"To What Remains" (not rated, 1 hour, 21 minutes, in theaters) In recognition of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, this affecting documentary tells the story of Project Recover, a team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers and military veterans who have dedicated their lives to scouring the world to search for, recover and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII. Directed by Christopher Woods.

"Werewolves Within" (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, DVD and Blu-ray) An entertaining and very funny horror comedy in which the residents of a small town, under siege from a snowstorm, get trapped inside a local inn where they, along with a forest ranger and postal worker, struggle to figure out what's going on with a murky creature terrorizing the community. With Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil; directed by Josh Ruben.

"The Jesus Music" (PG-13, 1 hour, 49 minutes, DVD and Blu-ray) A viewer might deduce from this expertly edited and choreographed sequence of key players in contemporary Christian music that what's on the screen might be the foundation of an essential music documentary. But what begins as a clearly focused narrative suddenly scatters, as if the filmmakers forgot where it is they wanted to go, descending into platitudes and patronizing. With Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, TobyMac, Bill Gaither; directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin.

"Overrun" (not rated, 1 hour, 45 minutes, Amazon Prime, Tubi, Vudu Fandango, Blu-ray, DVD) A spirited and skillfully cast action comedy in which a former special operations soldier abandons the straight and narrow for a life of crime when his sister is discovered to be an informant on an organized crime boss. With Omid Zader, Johnny Messner, Bruce Dern, William Katt; directed and co-written by Josh Tessier.

"Project Space 13" (not rated, 1 hour, 7 minutes, Mubi) A satirical comedy about class, paranoia, desperation and life in uncertain times, this concerns performance artist Nate (Keith Poulson) who scores a coveted show at a Manhattan gallery, but just as he begins his provocative piece the entire city shuts down for covid-19. So he locks himself in the white cube space to perform for an audience of none, except the security guards hired to watch over him and his art. With Theodore Bouloukos, Jason Grisell; directed by Michael M. Bilandic.