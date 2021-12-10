



Happy birthday (Dec. 10): Your cosmic gift is one of great presence and magnetism. It allows you to speak with silence and impart messages that suggest more than words allow.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Anger is not like a drug; it is a drug. It alters a person's chemistry more effectively than a lot of other substances. Keep this in mind while dealing with people who seem to lean on this emotion. Maybe it's not about you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even the self-made have teachers, perhaps in the form of books or role models. Why limit your influences or accept the first instructor to come along? You'll love what happens when you proactively choose your mentors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As character-building as rejection is, there's no reason to get more of it than necessary. Before you put your project or yourself out there, find out what it typically takes to get to yes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Success will seem to take forever and include one near miss after another until you begin to wonder if you're ever going to get there. Push through the dip. When you hit, you'll hit a jackpot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Small things can have life-changing intensity. One pinch of hot chili pepper changes the dish. One spark lights the fire. One smoldering look can set off a chain affecting generations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Love gives more than it takes. You'll feel enlarged by everything you deliver in love, and others will be bigger for everything they give in that spirit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In today's case, impulsivity will be a minus. Before you make the move you are contemplating, talk it out with someone knowledgeable and reasonable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Old pictures, past social media posts and historic texts will be part of the texture of this day. Some artifacts make you smile. As for the cringeworthy ones, let them represent how far you've come. Celebrate growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be asked to handle other people's problems. You'd like to. It would be easier. But then you'll have to do it every time, and when you're not around they'll suffer. The kind way is to help others be self-sufficient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll win. Stay humble and quiet about the victory for now, if not out of modesty, then for strategy. Competition is everywhere. And even when people don't want to compete with you, success changes the social dynamic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The muses will be tardy. Don't wait on them. Inspiration will start to trickle in after you get working. The principle applies to your social life too. Friends will hop on a train that's already in motion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Adaptability is one of your many gifts. You come across the odd and unexpected, beyond your expertise and outside of your preference. And yet still ... you get used to it, make the most of it, turn it all to your advantage.

MOODY MOON

For the modern human, the greatest pains of life are emotional and existential. On the bright side, these sorts of aches can be the birth pangs of brilliant ideas. The moody Pisces moon will run through a psychological range, giving us the opportunity and sensitivity to feel a wide array of emotions, transmutable into creative gold.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Get together in person so you can read eyes and body language — connect with a soul, not a screen.

TAURUS: Every communication requires interpretation and there's always a little something lost in the translation.

GEMINI: Time to check in with yourself about the status of your personal life. Give yourself the room to reflect and regroup.

CANCER: You're chasing after love, or something like it. Hold still. Let it come to you.

LEO: It feels odd to put yourself first but do it anyway. You'll be better able to care for others when you make yourself priority one.

VIRGO: You'll do things because you want to, not because it's what's expected, and for this reason you're fun to be around.

LIBRA: The past will be like an object seen in your rearview mirror, apparently larger and closer than it really is.

SCORPIO: People will believe what you tell them, so you'll speak on what's useful and truthful.

SAGITTARIUS: Humor is a risk, but with the right people — those who share your sensibility — it will pay off most times.

CAPRICORN: The effectiveness of communication depends on the awareness level of those involved.

AQUARIUS: You bring great tenderness and warmth to the relationships that inspire such feelings in you.

PISCES: Don't push ahead because there is no "ahead" to push to. All the joy of relationships is in the present moment.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: If you try to conceal a flaw, people will only imagine the worst. You can distract from it by building and shining up your strengths. But usually, the thing to do with a flaw is to highlight it and leverage its benefits. This weekend Sagittarius and Pisces will bond over beautiful flaws and laugh about their favorite mistakes. There’s great comfort in their gloriously honest bond.



