Hot Springs Lakedside holds off Huntsville

At a glance

FARMINGTON CARDINAL CLASSIC

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Hot Springs Lakeside 57, Huntsville 51

TODAY’S GAMES

Huntsville vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.

Bentonville West vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hot Springs Lakeside B vs. Farmington JV, 1 p.m.

Farmington vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 2:30 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- Hot Springs Lakeside jumped to a big lead then held off Huntsville on Thursday night.

Lakeside scored 20 of the game's first 25 points and defeated Huntsville 57-51 in the first round of the Farmington Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena.

Senior guard Alveron Harris scored 24 and sophomore forward Skylar Purifoy added 17 for the Rams (4-1), who led 25-12 after one quarter and 30-16 at halftime.

The game looked like a runaway until Huntsville rallied in the second half behind Mason Davidson, a junior who led the Eagles with 12 points. Matt Sisk and Hayden Dotson each contributed nine points.

Huntsville made it a one-possession game after Davidson made two free throws to cut the Lakeside lead to 53-51 in the fourth quarter. But that was as close as the Eagles could get and the Rams pulled away again following two inside baskets by Purifoy and four consecutive free throws from Harris.

"[Harris] is a senior and he loves the game," Lakeside Coach Eddie Lamb said. "That's who we wanted at the line late in the game. I was proud of him. He hit them when we needed them."

The loss was the first of the year for Huntsville (5-1), where assistant River Gosvener has taken head coaching duties after Grant Myrick was placed on leave.

"We've watched Huntsville on film and they're always down and they always come back," Lamb said. "We knew they weren't going to give up. They're scrappy."

The Farmington Cardinal Classic continues today with Huntsville playing Farmington at 6 p.m. and Bentonville West challenging Hot Springs Lakeside at 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside showed a hot hand early when Taevon Johnson and Harris opened the game with three-pointers. The Rams stretched their lead to 13-3 before Huntsville called a timeout. Lakeside continued to connect from outside while the 6-foot-5 Purifoy displayed his athleticism by stepping outside for a three-pointer after powering inside for consecutive baskets.

Huntsville surged in the second half and got to within 44-34 following two free throws and a jumper from Hayden Dotson and a rebound basket by Davidson. Davidson then completed a three-point play following a drive to the basket to cut the Lakeside lead to 46-43 with 3:32 left in the game.